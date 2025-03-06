2025 SI Golf Spring Shoe Roundup: The Best New Kicks for on and off the Course
Spring has sprung and that means it’s time for the annual SI Golf Shoe Roundup. All your favorite brands’ new styles that offer something for everyone, packed with comfort and performance details to help us look good, feel good and play good this season.
Golf Shoes under $175
Hey Dude Wally Golf x Pins & Aces, $99.99
Experience next-level performance with the Wally Golf x Pins & Aces. Advanced design meets all-day comfort, making sure you’re equipped for every swing, every step and every moment.
- Reflective mesh uppers with Pins and Aces lace webbing, and easy-on system.
- Printed graphic heel, golf tee holder tab, and mesh-lined, removable insoles.
- Lightweight rubber traction outsole.
- Integrated spikeless golf traction pattern.
- Available at HeyDude.com.
New Balance 574 Greens V2 Women’s Golf Shoe, $99.99
Inspired by New Balance Classics, the Women’s 574 Greens V2 combines comfort, durability and style with golf-specific technologies designed to enhance traction, stability and, ultimately, your game.
- NDurance spikeless rubber outsole designed to move with the natural motion of your foot.
- DynaSoft 10mm drop midsole provides lightweight cushioning & premium responsiveness.
- Cush+ insole for increased comfort.
- Two-year waterproof warranty.
- Available in two colors at Newbalance.com.
Callaway Pacific XT, $119
The Pacific XT golf shoe combines a casual look with high-end performance golf features for a golf shoe that works both on and off the golf course.
- Waterproof opti-dri microfiber leather upper.
- ForgedFoam midsole for superior comfort and performance.
- Spikeless dura-rubber outsole with multi-directional traction lugs.
- CounterLok heel stabilizer for additional support during the swing.
- Available in four colors for men, and three for women at Callawaygolf.com.
Under Armour Phantom Fore, $130
To go from the green to the clubhouse, UA took the comfort of your favorite sneaker, added directional rubber studs for ultimate traction and a water-resistant design so your feet stay dry.
- Soft, molded TPU-coated foam upper with knit collar for a sock-like fit and step-in comfort.
- Lightweight waterproof membrane & NeverWet treated knit to keep you cool and dry.
- Supportive TPU heel counter and heel pull for easy on/off.
- Extra-springy UA Hovr+ cushioning reduces impact and returns energy.
- Available in four colors at Underarmour.com.
Puma Ignite Elevate X Spikeless, $130
Unlock your style and performance with the latest innovation in the spikeless game.
- Floatplate technology stabilizes the mid foot and provides better torsional rigidity.
- Exoshell upper supports the foot ensuring minimal movement during your most powerful swing.
- Waterproof upper keeps out the elements while delivering the breathable comfort of a mesh shoe.
- Over 100+ angular traction lugs create multi-point traction elements.
- Available in four colors at Pumagolf.com.
AllBirds Golf Dasher, $145
Roomy forefoot meets full-swing stability in this nature-made golf shoe. The lightweight style seamlessly transitions from course to post-round, and help you get through any drizzles that come your way.
- ZQ Merino wool and recycled polyester ripstop.
- Bio-based TPU mudguard.
- FSC-certified natural rubber outsole.
- SweetFoam midsole made with sugarcane-based green EVA.
- Available in two colors for men, and one for women at Allbirds.com.
Skechers Go Golf Prestige, $150
Handle the course in timeless style and modern comfort wearing Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Go Golf Prestige. Designed with an exclusive Heel Pillow, this waterproof golf design features a lace-up leather upper with saddle oxford details and replaceable Tour Flex Pro SoftSpikes.
- Patented Skechers Arch Fit insole system with podiatrist-certified arch support.
- Podiatrist-designed shape developed with 20 years of data and 120,000 foot scans.
- Removable insole helps mold to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.
- Skechers Eco Flight cushioning made with at least 10% recycled materials.
- Available in four colors at Skechers.com.
TravisMathew Daily Pro Plus, $159.95
Created with a spikeless design and waterproof, synthetic upper, this golf shoe delivers the perfect balance between comfort and performance. Athletic in construction and casual in style, the Daily Pro Plus allows you to stay dry and comfortable, no matter what surprises the weather may bring.
- Waterproof, synthetic upper.
- Athletic look and feel.
- Comfortable cushioning system.
- Traction designed for all-terrain.
- Available in five colorways at Travismathew.com.
OluKai Wai’alae Leather Golf Shoe, $160
Designed with the dedicated golfer in mind, the Wai‘alae combines fully waterproof leather and a versatile, spikeless design for performance in any weather. Its effortless on-and-off convenience means no more changing shoes from the course to the clubhouse. Waterproof.
- Crafted from fully waterproof leather to keep your feet dry and comfortable in any weather conditions.
- Versatile spikeless design provides traction and stability on the golf course.
- Effortless on-and-off convenience for transitioning to the clubhouse.
- Midsole features a slight dip resembling the trough of a wave before ascending, ensuring stability and comfort with every step.
- Available in four colors for men and two for women at Olukai.com.
Asics Gel-Kayano Ace 2, $170
Inspired by the iconic stability running shoe, the Ace is designed for the player who seeks advanced support and traction to assist their swing.
- Water-resistant membranes helps keep water from entering the shoe’s interior.
- TPU heel cradle improves stability during your swing and when you're walking the course.
- FlyteFoam Propel cushioning provides lightweight impact absorption.
- Rearfoot Gel technology cushioning provides good shock absorption.
- Available in seven colors at Asics.com.
Golf shoes over $175
Peter Millar Drift Leather Hybrid, $175
A true hybrid offering, the latest version of the Drift is shaped by a supple leather upper with stylish suede accents.
- Fully taped seams augment a highly water-resistant design.
- Nubby outsole can be worn on and off the golf course.
- Finished with a u-throat style closure and reinforced toe for durability.
- Removable insoles.
- Available in two colors at Petermillar.com.
FootJoy HyperFlex, $180
FootJoy introduces radical updates to the successful HyperFlex line of golf shoes. Finely tuned to empower the athletic golfer, the newHyperFlex is a powerhouse of comfort, traction and performance.
- ControlKnit spiral-wound engineered knit technology with durable, easy-to-clean coating.
- TruFit System provides easy-on flexibility and secure, locked-in heel fit.
- PowerPlate maximizes energy transfer by harnessing rotational forces.
- OptiFlex outsole bends naturally with your foot to reduce walking fatigue.
- Available in four colors for men and four for women at Footjoy.com.
Adidas Adizero ZG, $180
Lightweight yet packed with tech, the shoes feature a dynamic stability system for confident footing on greens and fairways.
- Ultralight Lightstrike Pro cushioning to support focused play.
- Waterproof Sprintskin upper keeps your feet dry in damp conditions.
- Made in part with a blend of recycled and renewable materials.
- Torsion system allows for secure ground-to-foot support.
- Four colors for men and two for women at adidas.com.
Cole Haan Grand Pro Crossover, $180
Comfort, lightness, and performance—now re-engineered for the fairway.
- Padded heel and collar.
- Outsole featuring spikeless rubber traction.
- Leather upper and seven-eyelet lacing system
- Cushioning GrandFoam midsole.
- Available in three colors at Colehaan.com.
Nike Air Max Plus G, $185
Put all your swing power into a street legend that’s lending itself to the links. This golf shoe combines the design features that made the Plus famous.
- Waterproof material on the upper helps keep you dry in wet-weather conditions.
- Tuned Air Zoom unit in the forefoot delivers a soft ride while helping to keep you stable.
- Rubber lugs made of wet traction rubber offer great grip in any condition.
- Internal cage has a web lacing system that provides lateral stability and a seamless fit.
- Available in four colors at Nike.com.
TRUE Linkswear OG3, $199
Arriving mid-April, the third generation OG has an engineered leather upper that provides even greater durability, without sacrificing the aesthetic appeal.
- Wide, cushioned zero drop construction.
- Aggressive new TPU spikeless outsole.
- Next generation pebbled engineered leather upper and waterproof bootie construction.
- Naturally flexible for enhance comfort.
- Available in four colors at Truelinkswear.com.
PAYNTR Golf Match Day, $200
The spikeless counterpart to the Eighty Seven SC, engineered for peak performance.
- Microfiber upper with waterproof breathable membrane.
- Carbitex Carbon propulsion plate.
- Ariaprene bootie.
- PMX Nitro+ midsole and molded footbed.
- Available in two colors at Payntrgolf.com.
GOATLANE Contour, $220
Expertly handcrafted in Portugal, the Contour (arriving March 15) combines modern European aesthetics with a performance based golf shoe.
- Premium spikeless design for superior traction.
- Luxurious calfskin upper leather for durability and style.
- Water-resistant construction keeps feet dry in any condition.
- 100% recyclable mesh lining for breathability and recyclable footbed for comfort.
- Available in nine colors at Goatlane.com.
J.Lindeberg Fairway Brogue, $225
Classic meets contemporary in this golf sneaker crafted with a full-grain leather upper and perforated detailing.
- Ortholite insole for a luxurious feel on the greens.
- Full grain, waterproof leather upper
- EVA midsole and rubber outsole
- JL bridge logo on the heel and on the metal bridge log at the lace stay
- Available in two colors at Jlindebergusa.com.
ECCO Biom H5, $229
Drawing inspiration from the rugged Scottish Highlands, the Biom H5 is a step forward for the golf shoe experience and represents the true nature of golf.
- All-new ECCO-Tex waterproof membrane ensures feet stay dry and comfortable.
- Crafted from performance leather provides a modern, sporty aesthetic with all-day comfort.
- Biom Natural Motion technology offers a snug fit and provides stability.
- Traction System sole provides stability and traction, with an abstract contemporary look.
- Available in 10 colorways total for men and women at EccoUSA.com.
G/FORE G/18, $250
A truly technical and innovation addition, the G/18 has all the characteristics needed to give your feet the treatment they deserve.
- Designed with a wide base and cushioned foam interior for lasting comfort.
- Rounded, modular sole with a crash pad at the heel keeps a sure-footed feel on all terrains.
- Traction rubber toe wrap provides pivot point for swing stability.
- Removable and washable massaging insoles.
- Available in six colors for men and two for women at Gfore.com.
Boxto Golf Jack Nicklaus Legacy Pro, $259
Where performance meets legendary style, the Legacy Pro blends performance with timeless elegance, catering to golfers who demand the best in both.
- Leather upper provides natural water resistance.
- PU Foam insole absorbs impact and reduces fatigue.
- Innovative midsole offers exceptional cushioning and responsiveness.
- Softspikes FTS 3.0 cleats provide superior grip and stability.
- Available in one color at Boxtogolf.com.
Duca del Cosma Bernardo, $289
With the exclusive advanced technology of a lightweight Airplay 6 sole, these shoes prioritize stability to help players enhance their traction, speed, and stamina.
- Secondary 5mm traction studs for increased stability
- Premium waterproof materials and handcrafted for exceptional comfort
- EVA midsole for lightweight, durable shock absorption.
- TPU outsole with toe protector for protection during the swing.
- Available in two colors at Ducadelcosma.us.
Lambda Pompeia, $325
A classic handmade golf shoe that blends heritage and modern luxury with just the right touch of green.
- Premium waterproofness.
- Leather upper with Aquastop inlay breathable membrane.
- Removable cork-covered footbed for natural comfort.
- Handmade soft spike outsole.
- Available in three colors for women at Lambdagolf.com.