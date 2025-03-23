2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open Full Field: Scheffler, McIlroy in Masters Tuneup
When the PGA Tour leaves Florida, the anticipation builds even more for Georgia and the season’s first major.
All eyes at the Masters will be on Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and world No. 1, and Rory McIlroy, the Players champion and arguably the game’s top player based on current form. But for now, both are heading to Memorial Park in Houston this week for a tuneup at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
McIlroy said after his win at TPC Sawgrass that he would play one of the two Texas events leading up to the Masters, but instead of going back to the Valero Texas Open (which he played last year and finished third) he’s heading to Houston for the first time since 2014. Scheffler is a regular in Houston with three top 10s in his last three appearances including T2s in 2021 and last year.
Wyndham Clark and Maverick McNealy are the other top-20 players in the field, with other notables including Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im and J.J. Spaun, who finished runner-up to McIlroy in the Monday Players playoff. Defending champion Stephan Jaeger also returns.
The field of 156 will take on Memorial Park, a municipal course measuring 7,475 yards and playing as a par-70 for the pros. The Tour has played in Houston since 1946, at many courses and under many names. This is the second year under the Texas Children’s Houston Open banner.
The winner will take home $1,710,000 from a $9.5 million purse, and a Masters berth is available to the winner if not already qualified.
Below is the field from the PGA Tour Communications X account, follow this post all week for field adjustments.