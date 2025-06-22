SI

2025 Travelers Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The 2025 Travelers Championship offers a $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Travelers.
No rest for the weary on the PGA Tour this week, as fresh off the U.S. Open the Tour swings through Connecticut for the 2025 Travelers Championship. It's offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

The Travelers is one of the Tour's no-cut signature events, so each player in the 72-man field is guaranteed a payout, right down to $36,000 for last place.

Last year Scottie Scheffler won this event for title No. 6 of his calendar season. He's fresh off a T7 finish at te U.S. Open at Oakmont. No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Xander Schauffele, No. 4 Collin Morikawa and No. 5 Justin Thomas are also in the field. Like the U.S. Open, Scheffler entered as the overwhelming betting favorite.

Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Russel Henley joined Scheffler among the contenders in Sunday afternoon's final round. Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.

2025 Travelers Championship Final Payouts

1. $3.6 million

2. $2.16 million

3. $1.36 million

4. $960,000

5. $800,000

6. $720,000

7. $670,000

8. $620,000

9. $580,000

10. $540,000

11. $500,000

12. $460,000

13. $420,000

14. $380,000

15. $360,000

16. $340,000

17. $320,000

18. $300,000

19. $280,000

20. $260,000

21. $240,000

22. $223,000

23. $207,500

24. $190,000

25. $175,000

26. $159,000

27. $152,500

28. $146,000

29. $140,000

30. $134,000

31. $128,500

32. $122,500

33. $116,500

34. $111,000

35. $106,500

36. $101,500

37. $96,500

38. $92,500

39. $88,500

40. $84,000

41. $80,000

42. $76,000

43. $72,000

44. $68,000

45. $64,000

46. $60,000

47. $56,000

48. $53,000

49. $50,000

50. $49,000

51. $48,000

52. $47,000

53. $46,000

54. $46,000

55. $45,500

56. $45,000

57. $44,500

58. $43,500

59. $43,000

60. $42,500

61. $41,500

62. $41,000

63. $40,500

64. $40,000

65. $39,500

66. $39,000

67. $38,000

68. $37,500

69. $38,000

70. $37,500

71. $37,000

72. $36,000

Published
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

