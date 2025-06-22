2025 Travelers Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
No rest for the weary on the PGA Tour this week, as fresh off the U.S. Open the Tour swings through Connecticut for the 2025 Travelers Championship. It's offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
The Travelers is one of the Tour's no-cut signature events, so each player in the 72-man field is guaranteed a payout, right down to $36,000 for last place.
Last year Scottie Scheffler won this event for title No. 6 of his calendar season. He's fresh off a T7 finish at te U.S. Open at Oakmont. No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Xander Schauffele, No. 4 Collin Morikawa and No. 5 Justin Thomas are also in the field. Like the U.S. Open, Scheffler entered as the overwhelming betting favorite.
Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Russel Henley joined Scheffler among the contenders in Sunday afternoon's final round. Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.
2025 Travelers Championship Final Payouts
1. $3.6 million
2. $2.16 million
3. $1.36 million
4. $960,000
5. $800,000
6. $720,000
7. $670,000
8. $620,000
9. $580,000
10. $540,000
11. $500,000
12. $460,000
13. $420,000
14. $380,000
15. $360,000
16. $340,000
17. $320,000
18. $300,000
19. $280,000
20. $260,000
21. $240,000
22. $223,000
23. $207,500
24. $190,000
25. $175,000
26. $159,000
27. $152,500
28. $146,000
29. $140,000
30. $134,000
31. $128,500
32. $122,500
33. $116,500
34. $111,000
35. $106,500
36. $101,500
37. $96,500
38. $92,500
39. $88,500
40. $84,000
41. $80,000
42. $76,000
43. $72,000
44. $68,000
45. $64,000
46. $60,000
47. $56,000
48. $53,000
49. $50,000
50. $49,000
51. $48,000
52. $47,000
53. $46,000
54. $46,000
55. $45,500
56. $45,000
57. $44,500
58. $43,500
59. $43,000
60. $42,500
61. $41,500
62. $41,000
63. $40,500
64. $40,000
65. $39,500
66. $39,000
67. $38,000
68. $37,500
69. $38,000
70. $37,500
71. $37,000
72. $36,000