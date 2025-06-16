SI

2025 Travelers Championship Full Field: Scheffler, McIlroy in Final Signature Event

One week after the U.S. Open, most of the PGA Tour’s best are heading to TPC River Highlands.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Travelers in a playoff over Tom Kim.
After the mental grind of an Oakmont U.S. Open, TPC River Highlands is going to look pretty good to the PGA Tour’s best.

The Travelers Championship is the final signature event of the season, a $20 million no-cut event on a birdie-friendly course. What’s not to like, especially after a major?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler liked it last year, defeating Tom Kim in a playoff during his dominant 2024, and returns to defend. Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele and Harris English, the previous winners before Scheffler, are also back.

Rory McIlroy is also in the field after skipping last year, still searching a bit for the form that powered his Masters title and, before that, wins at the Players and signature AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This is the first signature event with Scheffler and McIlroy both playing since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. In all, every eligible player from the top 22 in the world is in the field—including newly minted U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, who catapulted from 25th to 8th in the OWGR.

TPC River Highlands is one of the Tour’s shortest courses, a 6,844-yard par-70. Its risk-reward 296-yard par-4 15th is always a highlight, and crowds flock to Cromwell, Conn., for the event, which has had title sponsorship from Travelers since 2007.

2025 Travelers Championship full field

72 players

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Cauley, Bud

Clanton, Luke +

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie +

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Highsmith, Joe

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom +

Lee, Min Woo

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Rai, Aaron

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Woodland, Gary +

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

