2025 Travelers Championship Full Field: Scheffler, McIlroy in Final Signature Event
After the mental grind of an Oakmont U.S. Open, TPC River Highlands is going to look pretty good to the PGA Tour’s best.
The Travelers Championship is the final signature event of the season, a $20 million no-cut event on a birdie-friendly course. What’s not to like, especially after a major?
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler liked it last year, defeating Tom Kim in a playoff during his dominant 2024, and returns to defend. Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele and Harris English, the previous winners before Scheffler, are also back.
Rory McIlroy is also in the field after skipping last year, still searching a bit for the form that powered his Masters title and, before that, wins at the Players and signature AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
This is the first signature event with Scheffler and McIlroy both playing since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. In all, every eligible player from the top 22 in the world is in the field—including newly minted U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, who catapulted from 25th to 8th in the OWGR.
TPC River Highlands is one of the Tour’s shortest courses, a 6,844-yard par-70. Its risk-reward 296-yard par-4 15th is always a highlight, and crowds flock to Cromwell, Conn., for the event, which has had title sponsorship from Travelers since 2007.
2025 Travelers Championship full field
72 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Cauley, Bud
Clanton, Luke +
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie +
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Highsmith, Joe
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom +
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Woodland, Gary +
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin