2025 Truist Championship Full Field: A New Course for the Signature Event
New PGA Tour venues don’t come around too often, which makes this week’s Truist Championship a treat.
The former Wells Fargo Championship is usually contested at Quail Hollow, but the Charlotte, N.C., course is hosting the PGA Championship in two weeks so a one-year fill-in was needed.
Enter Philadelphia Cricket Club, a classic A.W. Tillinghast architectural gem that has been renovated to Tillinghast’s old vision and will provide a new challenge to the PGA Tour’s best.
The Wissahickon course (two 18-hole layouts are at Philly Cricket) will have a different routing for the tournament than what members are used to, and in all will play to a par-70 at just over 7,100 yards.
“We play a lot of golf courses that are 'bomb it and go find it.' You can’t necessarily do that at Philly Cricket,” said Stewart Moore, PGA Tour vice president of championship management. “You have to compare it a bit to a major. It has a special lore.”
It will have a major-type field, with the Tour’s best gathering to play for a $20 million purse in the signature event. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will make his first stroke-play start since winning the Masters, and will be joined by Nos. 3 through 11 in the world including Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama.
The most notable absence is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, taking the week off before the season’s second major. Scheffler hinted at last year’s U.S. Open that he would adjust his major prep by not playing the week prior, and he didn’t play the week before last month’s Masters either.
The Truist field will have at least 72 players and will not have a 36-hole cut.
2025 Truist Championship Full Field
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Mitchell, Keith
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scott, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will