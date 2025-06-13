2025 U.S. Open Round 2 Winners and Losers: J.J. Spaun Hangs In, Viktor Hovland Lurks and Big Names Stumble
OAKMONT, Pa. — Day 2 of the 2025 U.S. Open is in the books, with Sam Burns leading at 3 under par. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 U.S. Open Day 2 Winners
Sam Burns: Which course did he play today? Only a dozen players have shot 65 or better in a U.S. Open and he’s one of them after an unreal six-birdie 65. And saving par from the ditch after a penalty drop on his last hole (the par-4 9th) is the type of moment that wins U.S. Opens. File that one away.
Viktor Hovland: One of the most enigmatic players on the PGA Tour is talking a good game, for him (“I’ve just been in a really nice mental state this week”), and playing one; his Friday 68 secured a late Saturday tee time.
J.J. Spaun: The Day 1 leader no one saw coming didn’t match his score from Thursday—no one expected him to do that—but he held up well all afternoon while staring at his name on the white leaderboards and eventually signed for a 2-over 72 to remain right in the thick of it through 36 holes.
NBC Executives: Rory McIlroy is not going to win this week, but he fought gamely on the back nine Friday afternoon and dropped a birdie putt on 18 to make the cut on the number. NBC now has a high-wattage star for the weekend's early broadcast window.
Unpredictability: At the start of the week Scottie Scheffler was a runaway favorite. Now? Sam Burns is the new betting choice, but Hovland is No. 2 and Scheffler, despite being seven shots off the lead, is a robust 8-1 on DraftKings. There are still about 30 guys who can conceivably win this. The weekend should be a blast.
2025 U.S. Open Day 2 Losers
Casual Golf Fans: Those who tune in on Father’s Day weekend to see big names may find Oakmont’s 36-hole leaderboard to be light on superstars, as Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas trunk-slammed, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are essentially out of it and Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm are hanging by a thread.
Bryson DeChambeau: This was supposed to be a course that set up like a dream for the event's defending champion, but DeChambeau and Oakmont never clicked. He shot 73-77 to airmail the cut by four shots.
Justin Thomas: Two 76s and out for the world No. 5, who has now missed seven of 11 major cuts since winning the 2022 PGA at Southern Hills. Friday’s ugliness included a four-putt double bogey.
Sepp Straka: The Austrian has risen to No. 8 in the world behind a pair of wins on the PGA Tour this season including the signature Truist but is now 0-for-3 in major cuts after 78-73 at Oakmont. He was T2 at the 2023 British Open (or T1 in the B-flight behind six-shot winner Brian Harman), so maybe Royal Portrush will salvage his major season.
Dustin Johnson: Speaking of 0-fers in the majors this year, the winner of the last Oakmont U.S. Open is heading home after two 75s. He has missed six of his last eight major cuts and next year’s Open at Shinnecock will mark the end of his 10-year exemption from that 2016 win.
Joaquin Niemann: After finally getting his first top 10 in a major with a T8 at Quail Hollow, the Chilean shot 10 over at Oakmont to miss the cut. The majors will continue to be referendums on LIV Golf and it’s not ideal when the points leader and winner of half the season’s tournaments doesn’t show up.
Early Dinner Reservations: The course is brutally tough which means these rounds are brutally long. Viewers need to clear a full day to take it all in.