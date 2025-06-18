SI

2025 U.S. Open: Sports Illustrated's Best Photos From a Week at Oakmont

J.J. Spaun stunned the golf world with an epic final putt to win his first major, and SI was there all week to capture the sights and sounds from the tournament.

SI Golf staff

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 U.S. Open is in the books, and J.J. Spaun etched his name alongside other winners at Oakmont with a two-shot win, capped by a final putt that will be remembered forever. Sports Illustrated was on site all week to capture sights and sounds from the event. Here are some of our favorite images from the week.

2025 U.S. Open in Photos

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 on Sunday, giving him more career U.S. Open rounds of 67 or better than any player in history. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Scottie Scheffler
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished in a tie for seventh at 4 over. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland finished third at Oakmont. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Adam Scott
Adam Scott entered the final round of the U.S. Open just one shot back from the lead but finished outside the top 10 overall. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Bryson DeChambeau
Defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at Oakmont this year. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Viktor Hovland’s caddie
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Justin Thomas hits during the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Weather delay at Oakmont
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Scenic Oakmont
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

J.J. Spaun Wins U.S. Open on Thrilling Final Putt

J.J. Spaun sinks a 64-foot putt to win the 2025 U.S. Open.
J.J. Spaun sinks a 64-foot putt to win the 2025 U.S. Open. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun celebrates after winning the U.S. Open.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun celebrates with his caddie after winning the 2025 U.S. Open.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun won the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun celebrates with his wife and two young daughters after winning the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

