2025 U.S. Open: Sports Illustrated's Best Photos From a Week at Oakmont
J.J. Spaun stunned the golf world with an epic final putt to win his first major, and SI was there all week to capture the sights and sounds from the tournament.
The 2025 U.S. Open is in the books, and J.J. Spaun etched his name alongside other winners at Oakmont with a two-shot win, capped by a final putt that will be remembered forever. Sports Illustrated was on site all week to capture sights and sounds from the event. Here are some of our favorite images from the week.
2025 U.S. Open in Photos
J.J. Spaun Wins U.S. Open on Thrilling Final Putt
