2025 U.S. Women's Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The biggest cash prize in women's golf is on the line Sunday at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. It's offering a $12 million purse, with $2.4 million to the winner.
Maja Stark of Sweden takes a one-shot lead into the final round, where she'll look to close out her first major title. Twenty-two-year-old Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain is one back and will plays alongside Stark. Top-ranked Nelly Korda is the low American through three rounds and enters Sunday three shots off the lead.
Last year's U.S. Women's Open also awarded $2.4 million to Yuka Sasa, who won by three strokes. This year's first-place prize is identical, while second place banks nearly $1.3 million. Every pro who missed the cut this year will also receive a $10,000 stipend.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 U.S. Women's Open Final Payouts
Win: $2.4 million
2: $1.296 million
3: $809,242
4: $567,305
5: $472,511
6: $418,969
7: $377,717
8: $338,290
9: $306,165
10: $281,219
11: $256,638
12: $237,290
13: $221,105
14: $204,069
15: $189,467
16: $177,298
17: $167,563
18: $157,828
19: $148,093
20: $138,358
21: $129,961
22: $121,565
23: $113,412
24: $105,867
25: $99,296
26: $93,699
27: $89,440
28: $85,667
29: $82,017
30: $78,366
31: $74,715
32: $71,065
33: $67,414
34: $64,129
35: $61,452
36: $58,774
37: $56,219
38: $53,785
39: $51,352
40: $48,918
41: $46,484
42: $44,050
43: $41,617
44: $39,183
45: $36,749
46: $34,559
47: $32,368
48: $30,300
49: $29,083
50: $27,866
51: $27,136
52: $26,527
53: $26,041
54: $25,797