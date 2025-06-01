SI

2025 U.S. Women's Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The U.S. Women's Open is offering a $12 million purse. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Nelly Korda enters Sunday's final round three shots off the lead.
The biggest cash prize in women's golf is on the line Sunday at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. It's offering a $12 million purse, with $2.4 million to the winner.

Maja Stark of Sweden takes a one-shot lead into the final round, where she'll look to close out her first major title. Twenty-two-year-old Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain is one back and will plays alongside Stark. Top-ranked Nelly Korda is the low American through three rounds and enters Sunday three shots off the lead.

Last year's U.S. Women's Open also awarded $2.4 million to Yuka Sasa, who won by three strokes. This year's first-place prize is identical, while second place banks nearly $1.3 million. Every pro who missed the cut this year will also receive a $10,000 stipend.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 U.S. Women's Open Final Payouts

Win: $2.4 million

2: $1.296 million

3: $809,242

4: $567,305

5: $472,511

6: $418,969

7: $377,717

8: $338,290

9: $306,165

10: $281,219

11: $256,638

12: $237,290

13: $221,105

14: $204,069

15: $189,467

16: $177,298

17: $167,563

18: $157,828

19: $148,093

20: $138,358

21: $129,961

22: $121,565

23: $113,412

24: $105,867

25: $99,296

26: $93,699

27: $89,440

28: $85,667

29: $82,017

30: $78,366

31: $74,715

32: $71,065

33: $67,414

34: $64,129

35: $61,452

36: $58,774

37: $56,219

38: $53,785

39: $51,352

40: $48,918

41: $46,484

42: $44,050

43: $41,617

44: $39,183

45: $36,749

46: $34,559

47: $32,368

48: $30,300

49: $29,083

50: $27,866

51: $27,136

52: $26,527

53: $26,041

54: $25,797

