2025 Valero Texas Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From San Antonio
It's last call before the Masters, and the PGA Tour's annual Valero Texas Open is back in San Antonio. This year it's offering a $9.5 million purse, with $1.71 million to the winner.
Ludvig Aberg (5) and Hideki Matsuyama (6) are the highest-ranked players in the field. Jordan Spieth, who tends to play well in San Antonio, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay are also among the headliners looking for a boost to send them off to Augusta.
Akshay Bhatia returns as the defending champion. This article will be updated Sunday evening when the tournament concludes.
2025 Valero Texas Open Final Payouts
Win: $1.71 million
2: $1.035 million
3: $655,500
4: $465,500
5: $389,500
6: $344,375
7: $320,625
8: $296,875
9: $277,875
10: $258,875
11: $239,875
12: $220,875
13: $201,875
14: $182,875
15: $173,375
16: $163,875
17: $154,375
18: $144,875
19: $135,375
20: $125,875
21: $116,375
22: $106,875
23: $99,275
24: $91,675
25: $84,075
26: $76,475
27: $73,625
28: $70,775
29: $67,925
30: $65,075
31: $62,225
32: $59,375
33: $55,337
34: $54,150
35: $51,775
36: $49,400
37: $47,025
38: $45,125
39: $43,225
40: $41,325
41: $39,425
42: $37,525
43: $35,625
44: $33,725
45: $31,825
46: $29,925
47: $28,025
48: $26,505
49: $25,175
50: $24,415
51: $23,845
52: $23,275
53: $22,895
54: $22,515
55: $22,325
56: $22,135
57: $21,954
58: $21,755
59: $21,565
60: $21,375
61: $21,185
62: $20,995
63: $20,805
64: $20,615
65: $20,425