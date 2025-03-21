SI

2025 Valspar Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Copperhead

The 2025 Valspar Championship offers an $8.7 million purse. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

A scene from the 2024 Valspar.
A scene from the 2024 Valspar. / Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The PGA Tour's Florida swing continues this week in Tampa for the annual Valspar Championship. It's offering an $8.7 million purse, with $1.566 million to the winner.

It's not a PGA Tour signature event, but the Valspar has attracted some big names this year, led by third-ranked Xander Schauffele, who is still playing his way into form after missing time with a rib injury. The Copperhead course is known for its tough, three-hole finish dubbed the "Snake Pit."

In addition to the prize money, the winner will earn 500 FedEx Cup points and a spot in the upcoming Masters.

Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood are also in the field. Peter Malnati is the defending champion. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the end of play.

2025 Valspar Championship Final Payouts

1st: $1,566,000

2nd: $948,300

3rd: $600,300

4th: $426,300

5th: $356,700

6th: $315,375

7th: $293,625

8th: $271,875

9th: $254,475

10th: $237,075

11: $219,675

12: $202,275

13: $184,875

14: $167,475

15: $158,775

16: $150,075

17: $141,375

18: $132,675

19: $123,975

20: $115,275

21: $106,575

22: $97,875

23: $90,915

24: $83,955

25: $76,995

26: $70,035

27: $67,425

28: $64,815

29: $62,205

30: $59,595

31: $56,985

32: $54,375

33: $51,765

34: $49,590

35: $47,415

36: $45,240

37: $43,065

38: $41,325

39: $39,585

40: $37,845

41: $36,105

42: $34,365

43: $32,625

44: $30,885

45: $29,145

46: $27,405

47: $25,665

48: $24,273

49: $23,055

50: $22,359

51: $21,837

52: $21,315

53: $20,967

54: $20,619

55: $20,445

56: $20,271

57: $20,097

58: $19,923

59: $19,749

60: $19,575

61: $19,401

62: $19,227

63: $19,053

64: $18,879

65: $18,705

