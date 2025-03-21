2025 Valspar Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Copperhead
The PGA Tour's Florida swing continues this week in Tampa for the annual Valspar Championship. It's offering an $8.7 million purse, with $1.566 million to the winner.
It's not a PGA Tour signature event, but the Valspar has attracted some big names this year, led by third-ranked Xander Schauffele, who is still playing his way into form after missing time with a rib injury. The Copperhead course is known for its tough, three-hole finish dubbed the "Snake Pit."
In addition to the prize money, the winner will earn 500 FedEx Cup points and a spot in the upcoming Masters.
Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood are also in the field. Peter Malnati is the defending champion. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the end of play.
2025 Valspar Championship Final Payouts
1st: $1,566,000
2nd: $948,300
3rd: $600,300
4th: $426,300
5th: $356,700
6th: $315,375
7th: $293,625
8th: $271,875
9th: $254,475
10th: $237,075
11: $219,675
12: $202,275
13: $184,875
14: $167,475
15: $158,775
16: $150,075
17: $141,375
18: $132,675
19: $123,975
20: $115,275
21: $106,575
22: $97,875
23: $90,915
24: $83,955
25: $76,995
26: $70,035
27: $67,425
28: $64,815
29: $62,205
30: $59,595
31: $56,985
32: $54,375
33: $51,765
34: $49,590
35: $47,415
36: $45,240
37: $43,065
38: $41,325
39: $39,585
40: $37,845
41: $36,105
42: $34,365
43: $32,625
44: $30,885
45: $29,145
46: $27,405
47: $25,665
48: $24,273
49: $23,055
50: $22,359
51: $21,837
52: $21,315
53: $20,967
54: $20,619
55: $20,445
56: $20,271
57: $20,097
58: $19,923
59: $19,749
60: $19,575
61: $19,401
62: $19,227
63: $19,053
64: $18,879
65: $18,705