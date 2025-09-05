SI

Why the Walker Cup Still Matters More Than Ever

In a new Dan's Golf World Show, a closer look at this weekend's Walker Cup at Cypress Point.

Dan Evans

While most golf fans are fixated on the Ryder Cup countdown at Bethpage Black, there’s another international team event happening this weekend that quietly shapes the future of the sport: the Walker Cup.

It’s the Ryder Cup’s amateur cousin. It has the same patriotic fire and a similar match-play format but with a twist: the Walker Cup has no age limit. That means college stars can square off against lifelong amateurs who never turned pro. And the matchups? They're often strange, sometimes hilarious and always compelling.

This isn’t just a quirky exhibition. It’s a launchpad. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland teed it up in the Walker Cup before making their names on the PGA Tour. 

The stakes may not be millions, but the pressure is real. For many, it’s the last stop before turning pro. For a rare few, it’s a home they return to more than once. Yes, there’s even a PGA Tour legend with multiple Walker Cup appearances.

The Dan’s Golf World Show dives into the history, the hidden drama, and the unforgettable characters behind one of golf’s most overlooked events. From unbelievable pairings to breakout moments, it’s a reminder that greatness often starts in places we don’t expect.

