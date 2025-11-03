2025 World Wide Technology Championship Full Field: Crunch Time Nears for 2026 Status
As fall arrives in much of the U.S., it’s not a bad time for a run to Mexico.
But for most of the 120 players teeing it up at the World Wide Technology Championship, this isn’t a vacation.
Three events remain in the PGA Tour’s FedEx fall, all in the next three weeks, and when those are complete only the top 100 in points will have full status on Tour in 2026. For decades, the top 125 in points were exempt.
David Lipsky is No. 100 and in the field this week seeking to cement his status, as are Max McGreevy (96), Thorbjorn Olesen (97) and Beau Hossler (98), plus Sami Valimaki (102), Isaiah Salinda (103) and Patrick Fishburn (104).
(Adam Scott, 99th in points, is exempt for next year via his top 30 finish in 2024; Billy Horschel, 101st in points, is exempt from his 2024 win at the Corales Puntacana Championship.)
Also playing are fan favorite Joel Dahmen (108) and Lanto Griffin (111); Griffin opened the fall with a third-place finish at the Procore Championship and joked that he wished winner Scottie Scheffler wasn’t there.
The top 10 in points over the fall schedule also earn spots in the season’s first two signature events—but the cancelled Sentry won’t be one of them.
Austin Eckroat and Erik van Rooyen were the last two winners in Cabo San Lucas and return to the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante.
2025 World Wide Technology Championship Full Field
120 players
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Buckley, Hayden
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Coody, Pierceson
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Donald, Luke +
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Ghim, Doug
Gil Leyva, Emilio +
Gonzalez, Emilio +
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will +
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Keefer, Johnny +
Kim, Chan
Kim, Si Woo
Kizzire, Patton
Knade, Peter +
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Madariaga, Alejandro +
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor +
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sapp, Garrett #
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Weaver, Tyler +
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion
Four open qualifiers TBD