2025 Wyndham Championship Betting Models, Picks: Accuracy Vital at Short Sedgefield CC
It’s the final week of the PGA Tour season at the Wyndham Championship and the return to Sedgefield Country Club means that players will be fighting for their Tour cards, a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs and for some momentum heading into the playoffs as well. That gives us a drama-filled weekend in Greensboro, N.C., and one that will take place on one of the more unique tests in professional golf at this level.
Sedgefield Country Club is a par-70 Donald Ross design that opened in 1926, featuring Bermuda greens and the home of Brandt Snedeker’s 59. You can score at Sedgefield in bunches, which is further indicated by the fact that seven of the last nine winners at the Wyndham Championship have reached 20 under par for the week. But the defining trait is that Sedgefield is one of the shortest courses on the PGA Tour, measuring just 7,131 yards. However, this isn’t a short course that can be bombed-and-gouged to death. Accuracy off the tee and with approach play as well are crucial to finding success at the Wyndham. It’s also one of the stickiest venues in terms of course history.
That gives us a grand starting point for how we begin looking at the numbers for the 2025 Wyndham Championship, so let’s dive into the model and see which players stand out as the right ones to pick to win at Sedgefield this week.
Key Stats for Sedgefield Country Club
Strokes-gained approach over the last 24 rounds
I’ll always value approach play highly as one of the most consistent barometers of success, but the need for that this week when scoring is low and approach play has a strong correlation to success historically makes it the only place to start.
- Ben Kohles (1.20)
- Kurt Kitayama (1.17)
- Victor Perez (1.08)
- Akshay Bhatia (0.92)
- Ryan Fox (0.86)
Strokes-gained total at Sedgefield, Harbour Town and Waialae over the last 5 years
Again, Sedgefield is extremely sticky when it comes to course history. But we’ll expand that a bit further to other shorter, point-and-shoot style of golf courses that value ball-striking and approach play and see which players have found a high level of form at these venues in recent years.
- Mac Meissner (1.45)
- Sungjae Im (1.34)
- Matt Kuchar (1.25)
- Eric Cole (1.19)
- Max Greyserman (1.17)
Approach proximity from 100-150 yards over the last 24 rounds
As a shorter course, that also means that we’re going to have some shorter approaches into greens. So we’re looking at proximity buckets this week with a heavier emphasis on 100-150 yards out to see which players have thrived the most in this range on approach.
- Lucas Glover (19.4 ft.)
- David Skinns (20.1 ft.)
- Greyson Sigg (20.6 ft.)
- Matteo Manassero (21.0 ft.)
- Denny McCarthy (21.3 ft.)
Strokes-gained ball striking on short courses over the last 36 rounds
Tying a bow on all of this, we’re looking at the players who have been strong with their ball striking overall at short golf courses on the PGA Tour. There is an art to playing this style of golf, and even long hitters can find success if they dial in the accuracy, which is a fun element to consider in our model.
- Rico Hoey (1.37)
- Aaron Rai (1.35)
- Ricky Castillo (1.29)
- Luke Clanton (1.24)
- Chan Kim (1.10)
Wyndham Championship model rankings for Sedgefield Country Club
Admittedly, a lot of our model for the Wyndham Championship hits on the same notes. We start with strokes-gained approach over the last 24 rounds (20%), strokes-gained total at Sedgefield and comparable courses over the last five years (15%) and proximity from 100-150 yards in the last 24 rounds (10%). We’ll then sprinkle in strokes-gained ball striking on short courses over the last 36 rounds (10%), strokes-gained putting on Bermuda greens over the last 36 rounds (10%), par-4 scoring average on short courses in the last 36 rounds (10%), driving accuracy over the last 24 rounds (7.5%), good drive percentage over the last 24 rounds (7.5%), proximity from 150-200 yards in the last 24 rounds (5%) and finishing with birdie-or-better rate over the last 24 rounds (5%). With all that baked in, here’s where we end up in our model.
- Ben Kohles
- Victor Perez
- Ben Griffin
- Nico Echavarria
- Luke Clanton
- Paul Peterson
- Si Woo Kim
- Austin Eckroat
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Kirk
2025 Wyndham Championship picks
Si Woo Kim (+3300, BetMGM)
The overall history of Si Woo Kim at the Wyndham Championship is about as good as you’ll find. He won in his debut at Sedgefield in 2016, missed the cut in 2018, but then followed that up with three straight top-5 finishes. The conundrum comes with the fact that his last three starts have resulted in a WD, T33 and a missed cut.
Kim also comes in off of two straight missed cuts at the British Open and 3M Open as well. The putter has been his biggest bugaboo, losing strokes on the green now in seven straight events. Having said that, the ball-striking form is too good of a fit to ignore. He’s 17th in strokes-gained approach, top 25 in both driving accuracy and good drive percentage, 13th in par-4 scoring average on short courses, and third in proximity from 150-200 yards, which he’ll likely see more of given his lack of length off the tee. Furthermore, while his putter is a problem, he’s gained strokes slightly on Bermuda greens over the last six months.
It feels like Kim is being highly overlooked this week, but the upside is very real with how he’s hitting the ball overall and I’m willing to overlook what was just a disastrous time at the 3M last week.
Austin Eckroat (+11000, FanDuel)
It’s starting to trend in the way of another Austin Eckroat week with the form that he’s been showing of late. Much like Kim, the putter has caused him a lot of problems this season, but the ball striking has been there while the play on the greens has actually started to show improvement. So as he returns to a spot where he finished solo sixth last year, it’s hard to not be intrigued.
Eckroat is 21st in strokes-gained approach, 20th in driving accuracy, and sixth in strokes-gained ball striking on short courses. Even better to highlight his approach play, he’s sixth in proximity from 100-150 yards and 20th in proximity from 150-200 yards. That all puts him in a strong position to succeed at Sedgefield. But even better, he’s gained strokes putting over his last 12 measured rounds while gaining more than 1.2 strokes ball striking in three of his last four measured events.
We’ve seen Eckroat win on the PGA Tour just last year, but he cooled off throughout most of 2025. It’s a bit late in the season, but he absolutely has the form to put his name back on the map.
Ben Kohles (+17500, BetMGM)
I’ll be the first to admit that Ben Kohles finishing T8 at the ISCO and then T20 at the 3M (with a WD at the Barracuda) wasn’t totally on my radar. But what stands out most notably is that he gained 2.66 strokes ball striking per round at the ISCO and then followed that up with 2.29 strokes-gained ball striking at the 3M. The only thing that’s been a problem has been losing strokes putting in both events.
Despite being 175-1, Kohles comes out No. 1 in the model and it’s not hard to see why. He’s first in the field in strokes-gained approach, third in driving accuracy, second in good drive percentage, 12th in proximity from 100-150 yards, and eighth in proximity from 150-200 yards. His putting, again, is the concern, but he’s also another player who has performed slightly above average on Bermuda greens than he has on any other putting surface. There’s hope that his elite ball-striking right now won’t go to waste.
This is undeniably a longshot, but Kohles is slipping way too far under the radar for how he’s hitting the ball and how well that all should fit Sedgefield.
