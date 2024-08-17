At 8-1 Odds, This is the Bet to Make This Weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Halfway through the first event of the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs, there's a fantastic value for those looking to make a weekend live bet.
And would you believe it, he's actually one of the tournament's co-leaders.
Denny McCarthy, who is currently at 8-1 odds at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on DraftKings, is compelling because of his impressive recent form, highlighted by a remarkable +1.94 strokes gained on approaches and +2.06 strokes gained putting through 36 holes.
His sharp approach play and exceptional putting make him a strong contender, especially as he aims to fend off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who, just as his was at the start of the week, is the overwhelming betting favorite. His odds are now +150.
McCarthy shares the lead with Hideki Matsuyama, who recently won bronze at the Paris Olympics and figures to be another tough opponent this weekend. Sam Burns is one shot back. (Full Leaderboard) But at his current odds, McCarthy's solid performance metrics offer significant value and a worthwhile risk. He's a promising pick for those looking to cash in with an underdog this weekend.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
