SI

Why an 86-Year-Old Legend Is Skipping the U.S. Senior Women's Open

The Hall of Famer and 43-time winner has broken her age eight times, but won't add to the total this week.

Max Schreiber

JoAnne Carner won't be playing in this week's U.S. Senior Women's Open.
JoAnne Carner won't be playing in this week's U.S. Senior Women's Open. / Damon Higgins / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s potentially the end of an incredible career. 

JoAnne Carner, 86, will not play in this week’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open at San Diego County Club, telling Golfweek that her game has fallen apart and she has lost about 30 yards of distance. 

“I just got into some real bad habits,” said Carner, a 43-time winner on the LPGA and two-time U.S. Women's Open champion.

dark. Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters

Since the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018, Carner has played each year and has broken her age eight times. She is one of five people to win three different USGA events (U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Open), alongside Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Carol Semple Thompson.

This year, the USGA announced the champion’s medal for the U.S. Women’s Amateur would be renamed to honor Carner.

Carner is the oldest player to ever participate in a USGA championship. And though she’s not playing in San Diego, Big Mama admitted there’s “always” hope for next year.

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf