Why an 86-Year-Old Legend Is Skipping the U.S. Senior Women's Open
It’s potentially the end of an incredible career.
JoAnne Carner, 86, will not play in this week’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open at San Diego County Club, telling Golfweek that her game has fallen apart and she has lost about 30 yards of distance.
“I just got into some real bad habits,” said Carner, a 43-time winner on the LPGA and two-time U.S. Women's Open champion.
Since the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018, Carner has played each year and has broken her age eight times. She is one of five people to win three different USGA events (U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Open), alongside Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Carol Semple Thompson.
This year, the USGA announced the champion’s medal for the U.S. Women’s Amateur would be renamed to honor Carner.
Carner is the oldest player to ever participate in a USGA championship. And though she’s not playing in San Diego, Big Mama admitted there’s “always” hope for next year.