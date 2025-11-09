Aaron Rai Bests Tommy Fleetwood in Abu Dhabi Playoff; Rory McIlroy Has Career Best
It was a hint of déjà vu for Aaron Rai.
In 2020, he earned his second DP World Tour title at the Scottish Open, defeating Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff.
And five years later, at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rai again denied his fellow Englishman a third win in less than 80 days, besting Fleetwood on the first bonus hole.
“Honestly, as I was walking to the scorer and recording on [No. 18], I was aware we had played together; that was over five years ago now in the Scottish Open,” Rai said. “I thought it was really cool that we had the chance to play with each other again on the other side of the world in a completely test of a course and I thought that was a really cool moment.”
But the cooler moment was rolling in a birdie for the victory, his first since the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship in August 2024.
“Didn’t really have too many expectations coming into the week,” said Rai, who moved to ninth in the DPWT’s season-long standings, with the season finale next week. “I think it had been six or seven weeks since the BMW PGA [Championship], which was the last event that I played in. So yeah, I actually came here two weeks ago to do a little bit of practice.”
The 30-year-old, who had an albatross in Round 2 at Yas Links, began Sunday leading Fleetwood by one. Rai then made four consecutive birdies before a bogey on No. 8. After that, the world No. 20 played his next eight holes at 1 over par.
“My caddie, Jason [Timmis], played a huge role after I missed that putt [a 3-footer for par on the 14th hole], walking to the green,” Rai said. “After hitting the tee shot on 15, he expressed a couple times to keep me present and keep me focused on the hole we were playing and finish off as well as we could. I think I would have struggled to hit the shots that I did down 15 and 16 if it wasn’t for him and what he said to me. It was critical to have him pull me through that moment.”
En route to a final-round 67, Rai bounced back and birdied Nos. 16 and 17, before missing a birdie putt on the last that would have secured him the win in regulation.
He didn’t just have to fend off Fleetwood, though. There was another charger: Rory McIlroy.
The Northern Irishman, who leads the season-long Race to Dubai standings and is looking to win the title a seventh time, carded a final-round 10-under 62, his career best round on the DP World Tour, to notch the clubhouse lead at 24 under.
Ultimately, the five-time major champion finished one back of joining Fleetwood and Rai in the playoff. But after the round, McIlroy turned to his caddie and uttered a proud phrase.
“At least we are going to make them earn it, no matter what happens,” McIlroy said.
And Rai indeed did.