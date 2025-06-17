SI

Adam Schefter Will Work As a Sideline Reporter at Travelers Championship

The NFL insider is expanding his sports coverage.

Madison Williams

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports on Monday Night Football.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports on Monday Night Football.

Adam Schefter is adding another role to his ever-growing résumé this week. The longtime ESPN NFL insider will be making his debut as a golf sideline reporter for ESPN+ at the Travelers Championship this weekend.

Schefter announced the news on Tuesday's Unsportsmanlike Radio. He said he still hasn't been assigned to a specific featured group to follow around the course yet.

Schefter will be abandoning his signature suit by wearing a PGA Tour Live shirt during his reporting. Wearing a suit on a hot golf course wouldn't be the best idea.

The insider has made it known that he wants to expand his reporting beyond just NFL. He's introduced some reporting in the NBA sphere, but golf is a sport he seems even more interested in.

Hopefully nothing crazy breaks in the NFL world this weekend while Schefter's on the golf course. He will likely be multitasking at least a little bit to make sure he doesn't miss any giant football scoops.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

