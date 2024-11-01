Adam Scott Makes Surprising Change to Fall Schedule
According to Australian Golf Digest, Adam Scott will not be participating in the Australian summer of golf.
It was a busy summer in the United States for Scott. The former Masters champion made seven starts between June and September, highlighted by top five finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open (2nd), the BMW Championship (T2) and the Tour Championship (T4).
This fall, Scott has teed it up at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (T7) and the Japan Open Golf Championship (MC).
In 2024, the 43-year-old has made 22 starts, which is the same amount he made in 2023. He made 20 starts in 2022 and 17 in 2021.
Despite already making 22 starts on the season, Scott skipping the events in Australia does come as a bit of a surprise, as he's competed in the Australian PGA Championship, the Australian Masters and the Australian Open in 21 of the last 24 seasons.
While speaking to Australian Golf Digest, Scott said: “Throughout my career I have always done my best to come back to Australia to compete in at least some of our great local events. This year will be an exception, as I need to spend some quality time with my family and get some rest."
Scott will now look to recharge for the coming 2025 season.