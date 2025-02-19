After Emotional TGL Return, Tiger Woods Not Thinking About Golf For a Bit
Sunday in the CBS broadcast booth during the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods revealed he’s looking forward to playing some of golf’s biggest events.
But after his TGL match Tuesday night, Woods appeared to walk back those comments.
Asked if he has thought about playing the Cognizant Classic next week near his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the 15-time major champion admitted golf isn’t on his mind right now.
“I really haven't thought about golf,” said Woods, who hasn’t played an official Tour event since the 2024 British Open. “So I don't think I’m going to be thinking about it for just a little bit here.”
Woods is still processing the death of his mother, who died on Feb. 4. He anticipated playing the Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, but withdrew to continue grieving.
The last time Woods’s mother saw him play was at his TGL match on Jan. 27. And on Tuesday, he confessed it wasn’t easy playing TGL for the first time since her death.
“I had a hard time driving down here,” Woods said after his Jupiter Links team fell to New York GC, 10-3. “I hadn't hit a golf ball since I played with the President (on Feb. 9) and just put everything away and shut it off. I had a really hard time getting here and then reliving all the moments that we’ve had, my mom, how excited she was to have Charlie [Woods] drive her here. So those are some great moments and great memories.”
It is expected that Woods will play the Masters in early April. However, if he wants to get some reps before then, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he’s won eight times, in two weeks or the Players Championship the following week seem like the likeliest events.