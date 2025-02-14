Golf Analyst Says Rory McIlroy Has ‘Rubbed a Lot of Players the Wrong Way’ With New LIV Stance
Entering this week's Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy has been vocal about his desire for professional golf to unify.
“So I think everyone’s just got to get over it and we all have to say, O.K., this is the starting point and we move forward. We don’t look behind us, we don’t look to the past, whatever’s happened, happened. And it’s been unfortunate. But reunification is the best thing for everyone," he said in his pre-tournament press conference.
On Thursday, Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner criticized McIlroy, saying he's "rubbed a lot of players the wrong way".
“The fact that he’s talking about ‘we’ve all benefitted’ — he’s just seeing things from such a finite perspective,” Wagner said while speaking on Golf Channel.
“He’s not seeing who hasn’t benefitted from all this going on, the sponsors that pay all the bills for the PGA Tour events because TV is down, everything is down, but they’re being asked to pay more money. So, good for you. I’m glad you’re making more money than you were in ‘19 — which was a ton of money.”
“He’s just telling everyone they’ve ‘got to get over it’. He’s said some things over the past couple of seasons that have rubbed a lot of players the wrong way," added the former PGA Tour winner.
“And now he wants everybody to get over it. He’s pushing for a small world tour. He’s trying to get his way. I’m a huge fan of Rory, but he is angering me right now. Angering me.”
McIlroy will look to get himself into contention during round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Friday.