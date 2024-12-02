Anthony Kim Makes First Cut In 12 Years, Jumps More Than 2,000 Spots in World Ranking
Anthony Kim did something he hadn’t done in 12 years: made the cut in a pro tournament.
The 39-year-old American earned a weekend tee time in last week’s Asian Tour International Series event in Qatar en route to finishing T37. It was the first time he made a cut since the 2012 Honda Classic, where he finished T42.
The finish moved Kim up 2,281 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings to No. 2,314.
“I’m working with more focus than I ever have,” Kim told Gulf News. “When I played professionally in my 20s, I didn’t know what I was doing, how to prepare, or how to practice—I know all of these things now after taking such a long time away from the game.”
Kim remained out of the public eye for nearly 12 years until he reappeared earlier this year, joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit as a wildcard player. In 11 LIV starts, his best finish was a 36th-place showing (out of 54 players) at the Greenbrier.
LIV events do not have a cut, and their tournaments do not offer world ranking points. The only other non-LIV event Kim has played this year since resurfacing was the International Series’ Macau event in March, where he did not make the weekend.
Before his PGA Tour career was ravaged by injuries, Kim was one of the sport’s most promising young players. He rose as high as No. 6 in the world in 2008, the same year he helped the U.S. win the Ryder Cup.
Now that Kim has had his biggest OWGR surge in over a decade, he’s bullish he can regain some of his old form.
“Contending on Sundays,” he said when asked what a successful 2025 would look like. “I know a lot of people have probably seen my last year and don't think that's possible, but I think it’s going to happen. I 100% believe in myself, and I think it's just a matter of time.”