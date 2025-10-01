SI

How Anthony Kim is Trying to Find His Way Back to LIV Golf

The 40-year-old, who was relegated from LIV after a 12-year lull from golf, is attempting to rejoin the league by playing in the Asian Tour’s International Series.

Max Schreiber

Anthony Kim isn't giving up on his golf career.
Anthony Kim isn't giving up on his golf career. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Anthony Kim isn’t done. 

The 40-year-old, who left the PGA Tour in 2022 and didn’t tee it up in a pro event until joining LIV in 2024, was relegated from the Saudi-backed circuit after failing to secure a point last season

However, he is attempting to rejoin LIV by playing in the Asian Tour’s International Series.

Five tournaments are remaining on the International Series schedule, and if Kim accumulates enough points and finishes first in the standings at the end of the year, he will re-earn a spot on LIV, a 54-player league. 

“My game has been very streaky,” Kim said at this week’s Jakarta International Championship. “I’ve had some stretches where I feel like a world-class player and I’ve had some stretches where I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing. But that comes with not playing golf for 12 years.

“My goal is to play well over the next five or six weeks, and just let things play out. Right now, I’m focused on the events in front of me. If you play well, you have an opportunity. I’m not too worried about what’s ahead–just taking it one week at a time.”

Kim can also win the LIV Golf Promotions event later this year; though, a date for the tournament has not been announced. 

Anthony Kim on the 18th green at The Old White at the Greenbrier.
Anthony Kim's top finish in LIV Golf in 2025 was a T25 in Dallas. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite Kim’s lackluster results on LIV after ending his 12-year hiatus from golf, he feels his goal is attainable. 

“I’m at a point now where I feel more comfortable being out there,” he said, “and I think great results are in front of me. As long as I can stay healthy, I believe that I’ll have a lot of chances to win in the future.”

Kim won three times on the PGA Tour and played on a Ryder Cup team. His best finish this year in LIV Golf was a T25 in Dallas, in six of 13 events he finished T50 or worse in the 54-player league.

