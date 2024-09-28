Augusta National Golf Club Assessing Damage From Hurricane Helene
Masters chairman Fred Ridley issued a statement Saturday; the club is scheduled to reopen for members next month.
Although the extent of the damage is unknown, Augusta National Golf Club and the surrounding community are impacted greatly by Hurricane Helene, the storm that made landfall Thursday in Florida.
Masters chairman Fred Ridley issued a statement Saturday. The club, which has been closed since late May, is scheduled to reopen in mid-October.
The Eureka Earth X account also posted an image from parking lots around the property.
