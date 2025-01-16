Augusta National, USGA and R&A Select Venue for 2026 Latin America Amateur Championship
On Thursday, it was revealed that the 2026 Latin America Amateur Championship will be held at Lima Golf Club in Peru.
Niall Farquharson, who is the Chairman of the R&A, Fred Ridley of Augusta National and Mike Whan of the USGA held a press conference at Pilar Golf Club, which is hosting the 2025 LAAC this week, to announce the decision.
The decision is an important one for Peru. They were originally scheduled to host the 2021 LAAC but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they will get a chance to host their first ever LAAC.
The 2025 LAAC is already underway. At the end of his first round, Manuel Merizalde
of Colombia led at 6 under, two shots clear of a handful of players.
The stakes are high this week, as the winner will earn a spot in the 2025 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.
Follow along with score updates from the R&A.