Unique PGA Tour Event’s Future in Doubt, Per Report
This season’s Barracuda Championship might be the last.
According to the Sports Business Journal, Barracuda might not renew its title sponsorship of the Reno-Tahoe area event, which is annually played opposite the British Open.
Barracuda Networks, a Silicon Valley-based security company, has attached its name to the tournament since 2014. First played in 1999, the event is the only one on Tour to use a modified Stableford scoring format, having done so since 2012. The tournament has been held at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee since 2020.
All hope isn’t lost, though.
If the tournament can find a new sponsor before the 2026 schedule is released, it will likely move to late June and be played opposite the Travelers’s Championship, following the U.S. Open.
The Corrales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, which is typically played in the spring, would take the Barracuda’s spot on the 2026 Tour calendar.