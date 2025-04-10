Bernhard Langer Paid Tribute to His 1985 Masters Win With His Round 1 Outfit
During the first round of his final Masters, Bernhard Langer paid tribute to the outfit he wore at Augusta National back in 1985 when he won the tournament.
In 1985, Langer was 27 and seeking to make his mark in the U.S. and did just that at the Masters (he would win the next week in Hilton Head, S.C., too).
Earlier this week, Langer spoke to the media about how he felt about his final Masters start.
"Well, it’s been an incredible journey, for a young man being born in a village of 800 people in an area where golf was nothing, to make it here, to get an invitation to play the Masters first time around when it was extremely difficult for a European or international players to get an invitation, and then to win the first Masters on the third go-around was just a dream come true. It’s just incredible," the two-time Masters winner said.
Langer, now 67, played admirably in the first round of the 2025 Masters. The German shot a 74 (+2) in a round that included a birdie on the 3rd hole accompanied by three bogeys.
On why he’s choosing to end his Masters career this season, Langer explained, "It is time to quit. I’m just not competitive on this course anymore. We’re playing, what, 7,500-plus yards, and I’m used to playing courses around 7,100. I can still compete there but not at this distance."
On Friday, Langer will likely need to shoot under par to stick around for the weekend.