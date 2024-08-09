Best Golf Bags for 2024
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
I've been playing golf for a long time and have gone through my fair share of golf bags. Unfortunately, they don't last forever. The colors fade, the fabric frays, the zippers stop working and so on.
That's my experience. I bought a new golf bag every year when I played multiple times a week. Over the years, I've tried almost every type of bag imaginable—heavy-duty cart bags, single-strap Sunday bags, and countless stand bags. While some have been more practical and durable than others, I've never been delighted with any bag I've owned.
This year, I made it my mission to find a bag that suits my needs, functions for the type of golf I play and looks great. I started researching dozens of bags, trying to find the perfect one. After a while, I realized that I could help SI Golf readers by sharing what I consider to be the best golf bags in 2024.
Jump To
- What to Consider When Buying a Golf Bag
- Best Overall Golf Bag: Vessel Player IV Stand Bag
- Best Golf Bag for Most People: Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag
- Editor’s Choice: MNML MR1 Golf Bag
- Best Cart Bag: Sun Mountain C-130 Golf Bag
- Best Stand Bag: Ping Hoofer Stand Bag
- Best Lightweight Golf Bag: TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag
- Most Comfortable Golf Bag: Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag
- Best Budget Golf Bag: IZZO Ultra-Lite Golf Bag
- Best Sunday Golf Bag: Sunday Loma Golf Bag
- Best Junior Golf Bag: Vessel Junior Stand Bag
- Final Thoughts on the Best Golf Bags for 2024
What to Consider When Buying a Golf Bag
If you've read any of my other golf equipment buying guides, you know that I emphasize budget as the most crucial factor. Golf bags are no exception. They can range in price from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars. Before buying a new golf bag, ensure it fits your budget. It's that simple.
Once you've determined how much you can spend, think about how you typically navigate the golf course. Do you prefer to carry your clubs or use a pushcart while walking? Do you ride most of the time? For example, buying a large cart bag doesn't make sense if you prefer to walk and carry your clubs. You'll get tired of lugging it between your car and the pro shop and through 18 holes.
On the other hand, if you usually take a power cart when you play, there are better choices than a single-strap Sunday bag. It will limit your storage space and likely sag on the back of the cart. Next, consider the tech and features you want in a golf bag. Today's golf bags are more high-tech than ever, with pockets that close in different ways, portable chargers for your smartphone and even solar panels that power up your charger. How much of this technology do you need?
Finally, consider the durability of your golf bag. Regardless of whether you walk or ride, your golf bag will take some abuse. The sun can fade colors quickly, zippers break and seams fray. If you play frequently, you'll want a bag that can withstand the test of time. However, if you only play a few times a year, you can opt for a more affordable option that might need to be more well-built. Now that we've outlined the key factors to consider when buying a new golf bag let's look at the best bags for 2024.
Best Overall Golf Bag: Vessel Player IV Stand Bag
The Vessel Player IV Stand Bag is a golfer's dream come true. This premium golf bag combines style, functionality and durability in one sleek package. When you switch to this bag, you'll feel like you've upgraded to a luxury car.
Crafted with premium materials, the Player IV boasts a matte-finish synthetic leather that exudes quality. The bag's design is sophisticated and practical, with minimal branding that won't turn you into a walking billboard on the course.
Storage is where this bag shines. It features dual beverage pockets with magnetic closures, a velour-lined valuables pouch, and a rangefinder pocket with a firm magnet closure. Every pocket has waterproof zippers and genuine leather pulls, ensuring your gear stays dry in any weather.
The Player IV's patented Equilibrium 2.0 double-strap system adapts to your walking style, making it comfortable to carry. The straps are easily removable for cart users. The stand pops out effortlessly when needed and can be secured with a bungee cord.
Get the best price on the Vessel Player IV golf bag through our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore
Club management is a breeze, as it's available in 6-way and 14-way top configurations. The bag also includes an internal base divider to prevent club jams when the legs are deployed.
Additional features include a combination lock for secure storage, a rain hood for inclement weather, and a modern hook-and-loop umbrella holder. The bag also has a pen/tee holder, a compression-molded neoprene back panel, and weather-resistant materials.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or a weekend warrior, this bag will make you feel like you're playing in the big leagues.
Best Golf Bag for Most People: Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag
The Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag was designed for players who prioritize organization, durability and ease of use on the course. This versatile bag features a 5-way top with full-length dividers, which enhance accessibility and reduce club crowding.
The bag offers seven pockets, including a full-length apparel pocket with a curved zipper for easy access to rain gear or extra layers. The bag also features a waterproof valuables pocket to keep your essentials safe and dry and a removable ball pocket that can be customized. Additionally, the bag has two external, lined drink sleeves to keep your beverages cool and easily accessible throughout your round.
Weighing just 4.3 pounds, the Players 5 Stand Bag is lightweight yet durable. It uses high-quality polyester materials and features premium YKK zippers for long-lasting performance. The bag also includes a pen sleeve, a Velcro glove patch and an accessories loop for attaching towels or range finders.
Overall, the Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag is an excellent choice for golfers seeking a reliable, feature-rich and stylish carry bag.
Get the best price on Titleist's Players 5 bag at PGA TOUR Superstore
Editor’s Choice: MNML MR1 Golf Bag
The MNML MR1 golf bag flashes innovative design and an eco-friendly approach. This lightweight carry bag weighs just 5.5 pounds, matching popular options like the PING Hoofer, but this one packs a punch with its unique features.
The MR1's sleek look is apparent right away. Made from 100% recycled ripstop material, it's durable and environmentally conscious. The bag sports a clean aesthetic with magnetic pocket closures instead of traditional zippers. This design choice looks excellent and improves functionality—no more struggling with stuck zippers on the course.
Tech-savvy golfers will love the MR1's built-in tech. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker plays tunes on the links for up to 8 hours. The solar-powered phone charger is a game-changer, ensuring your device stays juiced even during long rounds. A special pocket is designed to help you film your swing for analysis.
Comfort is critical when walking 18 holes, and the MR1 delivers. It features cushioned straps that can be configured for single or dual-strap carry. A new top handle caters to competitive players who need quick access to their clubs. Inside, you'll find a 5-way divider with two full-length sections to keep your sticks organized. The MR1 doesn't skimp on storage; it offers nine pockets for all your golfing essentials. The thermal-lined beverage pocket is a nice touch, keeping your drinks cold for the back nine. If the weather turns sour, a rain cover tucked into a slip pocket covers you.
One of the coolest aspects of the MR1 is the customization options. MNML employs artists to hand-paint logos, initials, or designs on your bag. This personal touch sets the MR1 apart from mass-produced options.
The company also runs a "Trade It Forward" program. When you buy a new MR1, you can donate your old bag to underserved junior golfers. This initiative helps reduce waste and grows the game.
The MNML MR1 golf bag is a fresh product that combines style, technology and environmental consciousness to appeal to any player.
Best Cart Bag: Sun Mountain C-130 Golf Bag
The Sun Mountain C-130 golf bag has been going strong for nearly two decades. This cart bag combines style, functionality, and durability that meets the needs of riders who want easy access to their clubs and gear.
At its core, the C-130 is built for cart use. The design places all pockets facing forward so you can reach your belongings without twisting the bag. With 13 pockets, you'll have plenty of room for balls, tees, snacks and extra clothes. The full-length apparel pockets on both sides can hold a change of outfit or rain gear. A ventilated cooler pocket keeps drinks chilled.
Organization is critical in the C-130's design. The 14-way top with full-length dividers prevents club tangling and protects your shafts. An oversized putter well accommodates larger grips. The Smart Strap System secures the bag to your cart without blocking pocket access. You'll find dedicated spots for your rangefinder, valuables and other accessories.
Get the best price on the Sun Mountain C-130 through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Sun Mountain didn't skimp on the details. Four lift-assist handles make loading and unloading a breeze. The cart strap pass-through keeps belongings accessible when strapped in. A single shoulder strap allows for short carries when needed. Velour-lined pockets protect your watch and phone, while water-resistant pockets safeguard other essentials.
The C-130 strikes a balance between capacity and weight. At 6.6 pounds empty, it's not the lightest bag out there, but the trade-off is ample storage and sturdy construction.
Aesthetically, the C-130 offers something for everyone. With multiple color options each year, you can choose from classic looks to bold statements. The sleek profile avoids the boxy appearance of some cart bags.
For riders seeking a reliable, feature-packed cart bag, the Sun Mountain C-130 delivers. Its enduring success speaks to how well it serves its intended purpose.
Best Stand Bag: Ping Hoofer Stand Bag
The Ping Hoofer Stand Bag has been a game-changer in golf for nearly three decades. Born in the mid-1990s, this bag revolutionized how golfers carry their clubs on the course.
Weighing just 5.5 pounds empty, the Hoofer balances lightness and durability. It's not the lightest bag out there, but its comfort and features make up for a few extra ounces.
Ping keeps improving the Hoofer. New materials make it lighter. The rain hood now has a pouch. Club dividers at the base guide clubs into place. These tweaks show Ping listens to golfers' needs.
The Hoofer comes in different flavors. There's a lighter version, a waterproof option and one with 14 full-length dividers. This variety lets you pick the perfect bag for your game.
While some might see the Hoofer as too familiar, its popularity stems from consistent performance. It's the go-to bag for serious players who want to function over Flash. The Hoofer proves that sometimes, the classics endure for good reason.
Get the best price on the Ping Hoofer through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Best Lightweight Golf Bag: TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag
The TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag is a versatile and feature-packed golf bag designed for both walking and riding golfers. It's a unique combination of comfort, convenience and functionality.
One of the FlexTech Crossover's best features is its 14-way top with two full-length dividers. This organizational system keeps clubs neatly separated and easily accessible, reducing the risk of damage and saving time when selecting the right club for your next shot.
TheFlexTech Crossover excels with storage. The bag offers eight strategically placed pockets to accommodate golf gear. These include a high-volume apparel pocket for extra layers or rain gear, a fleece-lined and water-resistant valuables pocket to keep your belongings safe and dry and a 360-degree zip-off ball pocket for quick access to golf balls. Additionally, the bag features an "Easy Chill" cooler pocket, providing insulated storage for your refreshments to stay hydrated and energized.
Get the best price on the TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover at PGA TOUR Superstore
The FlexTech Crossover prioritizes comfort. The bag has self-adjusting straps that provide stability and a comfortable fit while you walk the course. These straps can be easily removed when you prefer to ride in a cart or pushcart, making it the perfect lightweight bag for a seamless transition between walking and riding.
Most Comfortable Golf Bag: Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag
The 14-way top features full-length dividers and Callaway's proprietary Shaft Shield technology. This design ensures each club has a dedicated slot, preventing club crowding and potential shaft damage. The rubberized dividers add an extra layer of protection, a feature not commonly found in stand bags.
Another cool feature is its Lowrider 2.0 technology. Callaway has created a hybrid design that seamlessly integrates with push and golf carts by positioning the stand mechanism lower on the bag. The bag's rubber base provides a secure and stable connection to the cart, minimizing twisting and shifting during play. This unique design makes the Fairway 14 an excellent choice for golfers who frequently alternate between walking and riding.
With 10 pockets, including a waterproof valuables pocket lined with felt, this bag offers ample space for all your golfing essentials. The pockets are strategically placed for easy access, and the bag features a dedicated rangefinder pocket, a water bottle holder and a full-length apparel pocket. The storage capacity is impressive, especially considering the bag's relatively lightweight construction.
The Fairway 14's double-strap system, known as the Xact Fit system, is designed for comfort and ease of use. The straps are self-leveling and easily adjustable, ensuring a comfortable carry throughout the round. The padded shoulder straps feature a ribbed design that helps prevent slippage and reduces moisture buildup on hot days.
Overall, the Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag is a great bag that can adapt to a player's preferred method of play. Its 14-way top, ample storage, and comfortable carrying system make it a strong contender in the stand bag category.
Get the best price on the Callaway 14 Stand Bag at PGA TOUR Superstore
Best Budget Golf Bag: IZZO Ultra-Lite Golf Bag
The IZZO Ultra-Lite golf bag is a game-changer for golfers seeking a lightweight, functional bag without breaking the bank. At just 3.2 pounds for the stand bag and 3.8 pounds for the cart version, these bags live up to their "ultra-lite" name. You'll barely notice the weight as you stroll down the fairway or load it into your car.
Don't let the featherlight design fool you—this bag has a ton of features. The stand bag boasts a 4-way top divider to keep your clubs organized, while the cart bag steps it up with a 14-way divider system. Both versions have multiple pockets, including a waterproof valuables pocket to keep your phone and wallet safe from unexpected rain showers.
Speaking of rain, IZZO has you covered with an included rain hood. Other handy features include an umbrella holder, an integrated SmartGRIP handle and a glove holder on the cart bag.
At around $130 for the stand bag and $150 for the cart version, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. The Ultra-Lite's featherweight design, ample storage and wallet-friendly price make it a top contender.
Best Sunday Golf Bag: Sunday Loma Golf Bag
The Sunday Loma Bag, weighing just 1.95 pounds, is designed to hold 6-8 clubs. It is perfect for quick twilight rounds or practice sessions at the range.
The Loma's sleek design catches the eyes of the course. It comes in a rainbow of colors, from classic black to eye-popping seafoam green. The bag stands tall at 31 inches and has a single strap for easy carrying. Don't worry about stability—the Duraflex legs keep it upright on any terrain.
Storage is where the Loma shines. The show's star is the Frosty Pocket, an insulated compartment that keeps your drinks ice-cold even on scorching days. There's room for two cans or (if you're so inclined) one tall boy. Beyond that, you've got pockets for balls, tees and a velour-lined spot for valuables. A mesh pouch fits a rangefinder perfectly, while a larger side pocket can hold a light jacket or extra gear.
The Loma forces you to think strategically about club selection. With just six clubs, you'll learn to get creative with your shots. It's a great way to improve your course management and shot-making skills. Plus, the lightweight design allows you to walk 18 holes without sweat.
Priced around $100, the Loma offers solid value. It's built to last, with quality materials and thoughtful design touches. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a weekend warrior, the Loma offers a fresh take on a carry bag.
Best Junior Golf Bag: Vessel Junior Stand Bag
Designed with kids in mind, this bag combines style, function, and comfort in a package perfect for the budding golfer.
Weighing just 4.15 pounds, the Junior Stand Bag is a breeze to carry around the course. Its lightweight frame and patented self-adjusting Equilibrium Double Strap system ensure your young golfer can tote their clubs without sweat. The bag's dimensions (10" L x 11.5" W x 31" H) make it ideal for golfers under 5 feet tall.
Don't let its small size fool you. Four exterior pockets, an interior valuables pocket and an insulated beverage compartment provide room for all the essentials. The three-way top with two full-length dividers keeps clubs organized and easily accessible.
Vessel didn't skimp on quality for this junior bag. It's crafted from the same top-end materials as their full-sized bags, including tour-grade synthetic leather and genuine leather touchpoints. The bag also features the Vessel's patented Rotator Stand System, providing maximum deployment stability.
From the antimicrobial lining in the valuables pocket to the waterproof zippers with leather pulls, every detail has been considered. The insulated bottle sleeve keeps drinks cool during hot days on the course, while the carbon fiber legs provide stability without adding unnecessary weight.
The Vessel Junior Stand Bag is a top contender for parents looking to invest in quality equipment for their golf-loving kids. It combines functionality, durability, and style to make any young golfer feel like a pro.
Final Thoughts on the Best Golf Bags for 2024
At no time in the history of our great game have golf bags been so advanced as they are now. The variations in design, style, tech, and features are remarkable.
The key is finding a golf bag that suits your needs, which varies from individual to individual.
To find the perfect bag, consider the factors we discussed early on, do some research, and, as always, try before you buy.