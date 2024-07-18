Best Golf GPS Watches for 2024
Golf technology has advanced dramatically in recent years, and GPS watches have become essential tools for many golfers looking to improve their game. These high-tech devices provide accurate yardages to the front, middle, and back of the green and distances to hazards and layup points. Some offer features like shot tracking, swing analysis and post-round statistics.
With so many options on the market, knowing which one to choose can take time and effort. That's why I've researched and compiled a list of the best golf GPS watches in 2024. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, a watch on this list will suit your needs and help you take your game to the next level.
What to Consider When Buying a Golf GPS Watch
The range of GPS watches available this year is awe-inspiring. Some offer basic functionalities like yardage to the green's front, middle, and back and are priced economically. On the other hand, some advanced models can manage every aspect of your life. The variety is astonishing.
Price is a primary consideration when purchasing a golf GPS watch. Generally, you get what you pay for. However, it's important to stay within the budget for a single piece of golf equipment. In essence, be practical about your budget and stick to it.
Accuracy is another crucial aspect. Surprisingly, not all GPS watches are equally precise. Wear a watch on the golf course whenever possible. If that's not feasible, conduct thorough research. Ask friends for recommendations and consult online consumer reviews.
Consider the number and type of features you need. Are you a casual golfer who needs only the basic yardages, or are you looking to improve rapidly and require comprehensive data on sleep, physical activity and overall health?
Lastly, consider the watch's style. While style might not be a significant concern for everyone, it's undoubtedly essential for some. Choose a design that suits your taste.
At the end of the day, the right GPS watch fits your budget, offers key features and helps you feel confident on the course. Don't get caught up in the hype or the price tag. Focus on finding a watch that works for your game, and trust me, you'll be happy with your choice.
Best Overall GPS Watch: Garmin Approach S70 GPS Watch
Garmin is a name you can trust regarding reliable distance-measuring devices for golf. They have a long-standing reputation for creating some of the sport's most advanced and precise GPS watches, and the Approach S70 continues this legacy.
One remarkable feature of this watch is its extensive library of over 43,000 preloaded golf courses. It's astonishing how they included so many, but you'll never have to fuss over downloading courses, no matter where you play.
I'm particularly impressed by the virtual caddie function. After you've played a few rounds, the S70 cleverly suggests which club to use based on your recorded shot data. I'm not entirely sure how it does this, but it works wonders and is a fantastic aid on the course.
However, golf isn't just about hitting long shots. As the saying goes, 'drive for show, putt for dough.' Here, too, the S70 proves invaluable by providing detailed green contour data. This feature helps you visualize the slopes on every green, enabling you to plan your approach shots and improve your putting game.
But there's more to the S70 than just golf features. It syncs seamlessly with the Garmin Golf app, offering a wealth of additional stats and monitoring of your health and fitness data.
There's so much more to say about this impressive GPS watch, but these highlights should give you a good idea of its capabilities. I've had mine since last year, and it hasn't left my wrist.
Best Golf GPS and Tracker Combo: Shot Scope X5 GPS Watch
Shot Scope has built a solid reputation for creating dependable golf technology, including exceptional watches.
Like many GPS watches featured in this list, the X5 arrives preloaded with thousands of courses, making it ready to use no matter where you play. The Shot Scope X5 offers impressive shot-tracking features. This functionality is enabled through tracking tags attached to your club ends; these tags automatically send data points to a free mobile app and an online dashboard. The X5 also stands out as one of the most precise GPS watches I've tested, boasting accuracy within a yard.
In addition to providing bare distances to the front, middle, and back of every green, it also offers measurements of hazards, doglegs, and preferred landing zones. The Greenview mode lets you view the exact contours of the green and manually select the hole's location for more accurate approach shots.
Finally, by downloading the app and syncing it with your watch, you can access more comprehensive data and engage in friendly competitions with other Shot Scope users. It's delightful—take my word for it.
Editor’s Choice: Bushnell iOn Elite GPS Watch
It was inevitable that Bushnell would make it onto this list. Renowned like Garmin for its top-tier distance-measuring devices, Bushnell impresses yet again in 2024.
The iON Elite GPS watch is my top pick for 2024.
Like other watches featured here, it offers access to more than 38,000 golf courses, eliminating the hassle of downloading new tracks.
What sets this watch apart is its ability to provide slope-adjusted distances. Although many modern rangefinders offer this feature, it's a rare find in GPS watches. This feature alone has saved me numerous strokes on the course when using the iON Elite.
But there's more. Features like Hole View, Green View, and Dynamic Green Mapping modes equip you with all the necessary data to plan each shot precisely.
When synced with the Bushnell Golf app, the watch offers a wealth of advanced information to enhance your game. I appreciate this watch's simplicity and functionality—it's straightforward to use, unlike other watches that require a Ph.D. to operate.
Offering everything you need and nothing you don't, and at an affordable price, I highly recommend the Bushnell iON Elite.
Best Golf GPS Display: SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch
Let's face it: GPS watch screens are small. And in dim light, they're not always easy to read. But that's not an issue with the SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch.
Its 1.39-inch touchscreen display is the brightest and clearest of any watch I've reviewed. Both the graphics and numbers are exceptionally sharp and well-defined.
But the LX5 isn't just about good looks; it's packed with high-tech features, too. With over 35,000 courses preloaded, this watch is always ready for action. The Hole View and IntelliGreen Imagery provide detailed views of each hole, allowing you to zoom in and out to catch every detail. Plus, it keeps track of essential fitness metrics like heart rate and steps.
Another big plus is the remarkable three-year warranty. If you're looking for a GPS watch with crystal-clear graphics and user-friendly features, the SkyCaddie LX5 is a top contender.
Best Golf GPS Watch for Most People: Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch
If you're like most golfers, aim for a balance between affordability and quality in golf equipment. The Garmin Approach S62 GPS watch is an ideal choice for many.
Like the Bushnell iON Elite, the Approach S62 provides bare and slope-adjusted distances on over 41,000 courses. However, the S62 offers more advanced features. Its Virtual Caddie considers wind direction and speed and suggests clubs based on your previous shots, thanks to the AutoShot analyzer and the Approach CT10 tracking sensors attached to your club grips. Choosing the right club has always been challenging.
Connecting the S62 with the Garmin Golf app unlocks even more possibilities, such as accessing stroke-gain statistics and participating in interactive tournaments with other Garmin users. I've tested this a few times, and it's enjoyable!
You can also download customizable watch faces from the Connect IQ store, which will add a personal touch to your device.
Although the Garmin Approach S62 has technology and features to enhance your game, it remains user-friendly and reasonably priced. If the S70 is out of your budget, the S62 is an excellent alternative.
Best Value Golf GPS Watch - Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch
Believe it or not, Garmin has made our list for the third time. Their Approach S12 GPS watch is rated as the best value for 2024.
This watch matches the S62 in features, offering club tracking, the ability to compete in tournaments with other users, and access to over 42,000 preloaded courses.
It provides yardage to every green's front, middle, and back, as well as to hazards and doglegs.
Another handy feature is a digital scorecard, meaning you can leave the old paper and pencil behind.
You also won't need to worry about frequent charging; the battery lasts up to 30 hours before recharging.
Simple, functional, and priced under $200, the Garmin Approach S12 is an excellent GPS watch suitable for nearly any golfer.
Best Golf GPS Under $350: Voice Caddie T9 Hybrid Golf GPS Watch
Voice Caddie is quickly making a name for itself in GPS watches. Although it still needs to match the renown of brands like Garmin or Bushnell, it seems likely that it will soon.
Their T9 Hybrid GPS watch features a full-color, intuitive touchscreen that delivers gross and slope-adjusted yardages to every green's front, middle, and back. Simply use your finger to select a specific spot for more accurate distance measurements.
The Active Green mode provides detailed contours of each green, aiding you in strategically planning your approach shots. Once you're on the green, the Putt View mode offers a precise color map highlighting the highs and lows, greatly simplifying the task of reading putts.
When you're practicing on the range, switch to Tempo Mode to perfect your rhythm and timing. Given its price, this watch's accuracy and capabilities are impressively robust.
Best Golf GPS Watch Under $300: Garmin Approach S42 Golf GPS Watch
Garmin does it again with their latest, the Approach S42 GPS watch. This model features a 1.2-inch color touchscreen that brightly displays each hole on over 42,000 golf courses worldwide.
It provides distances to the front, middle, and back of the green and measurements of hazards, doglegs, and other critical spots on the course. Similar to its predecessors, it includes CT10 tracking sensors and the AutoShot analyzer, which automatically captures the distance of every shot.
When connected with the Garmin Golf app, the watch offers advanced strokes gained statistics and allows you to compete in challenges with other users. Additionally, the S42 comes equipped with sports apps that help monitor health and fitness data such as calories burned, steps taken, and sleep patterns.
I found the S42 to be one of the most functional and efficient watches I've tested, and its reasonable price only adds to its appeal. Consider this the more feature-rich little sibling of the Garmin S62 and the colorful screen upgrade to the S12.
Best Golf GPS Watch Under $200: Golf Buddy Aim W11 Golf GPS Watch
You might not be familiar with Golf Buddy, but their Aim W11 GPS watch has been one of the most underappreciated models I've tested this year.
Although it doesn't feature some of the more advanced amenities found in other watches on this list, it provides all the crucial details needed to navigate the course effectively. It offers yardage to the green hazards and doglegs' front, middle, and back.
Simply touch the 1.3" LCD screen to access more precise measurements. Additionally, the digital scorecard simplifies tracking on over 40,000 preloaded courses.
While the Golf Buddy Aim W11 doesn't stand out in any flashy way, it is dependable and thoroughly fulfills its intended role.
Best Golf GPS Watch Under $150: Shot Scope G5
The Shot Scope G5 golf watch packs a serious punch in terms of features and performance, all at a hard-to-beat price point.
First, the G5 comes loaded with over 36,000 courses worldwide. That means whether I'm playing my local muni or teeing it up on vacation, I've got all the info I need right on my wrist. There are no subscriptions or hidden fees; just go to the course.
The color display on this watch is fantastic. It's bright, clear, and easy to read, even in direct sunlight. With a quick glance, I can see distances to the green's front, middle, and back, plus hazards, doglegs, and layup points. That intel helps me plan my strategy and pick the right club every time.
But it's not just about the GPS. The G5 also has a digital scorecard to track my rounds and a shot measurement tool to help me analyze my game. All that functionality and the battery still lasts over two rounds on a single charge.
Oh, and you customize the look. Different-colored cases and straps let you mix and match to fit your style. The straps are comfy, too. I've worn my G5 all day without any issues.
But here is the best part: the price. At $149, the G5 is an absolute steal. I've seen watches with half the features cost twice as much. With the G5, you're getting everything you need to play your best golf, and it is a no-brainer for any golfer looking to up their game.
Final Thoughts on the Best Golf GPS Watches for 2024
Knowing the distance to your target is crucial for optimal golf performance. Nothing ruins a round quicker than choosing the wrong club and finding yourself in an unfavorable position because you misjudged the distance.
For many players, GPS watches eliminate this uncertainty. However, due to the plethora of available options, choosing the best GPS watch for your style of play can take time and effort.
The decision-making process can be manageable. By conducting preliminary research and considering the critical questions outlined in this article, I am confident you will find a watch that meets your needs and helps you swiftly lower your scores.