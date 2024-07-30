Best Golf Launch Monitors for 2024
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
I've had the opportunity to test an array of golf equipment in 2024, but nothing has captured my attention quite like launch monitors. Seeing my swing and ball-flight metrics in real-time has been enlightening, and it's helped me identify my strengths and weaknesses and develop a plan to achieve my goal of becoming a single-digit handicap by the end of the year. And, might I add, I'm close to reaching that milestone—I'm just a couple of good rounds away from the threshold.
Launch monitors have become indispensable for golfers of all skill levels seeking improvement. Gone are the days of spending a small fortune on lessons, pounding driving ranges until your hands scream in protest, and fingers-crossed hoping for the best. Today these innovative devices allow golfers to receive immediate feedback on their performance, accelerating progress and saving countless hours of practice, not to mention frustration.
Launch monitors have become significantly more attainable and budget-friendly, offering the potential for motivated golfers to raise their game for a fraction of the previous cost. The benefits are priceless, and getting the inside track on tried-and-tested, top-notch launch monitors can significantly speed up your improvement journey in the sport we all hold dear.
Jump To
- What to Consider When Buying a Launch Monitor
- Best Golf Launch Monitor Under $700: Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor
- Best Golf Launch Monitor for Most People: Garmin Approach R10 Portable Launch Monitor
- Best Golf Launch Monitor for a Simulator: SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor
- Best Launch Monitor Under $300: Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor
- Best All-Around Monitor: FullSwing Kit Launch Monitor
- Best GPS and Launch Monitor Combo: Garmin Approach G80 GPS
- Best Launch Monitor Under $2,000: FlightScope Mevo+ Launch Monitor
- Best Premium Launch Monitor: Foresight QuadMax
- Editor’s Choice: Uneekor Eye Mini Launch Monitor
- Best Golf Launch Monitor with Putting: GolfZon Wave Launch Monitor
- Most Accurate Launch Monitor: Bushnell Launch Pro Personal Launch Monitor
- Best Launch Monitor Under $600: Voice Caddie SC4 Simulator and Launch Monitor
- Most Accurate Launch Monitor Under $500: FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor
- Best Value Golf Launch Monitor: Voice Caddie SC300i Portable Launch Monitor
- Best Affordable Golf Launch Monitor: PRGR Black Pocket Launch Monitor
- Final Thoughts on the Best Launch Monitors for 2024
What to Consider When Buying a Launch Monitor
I've mentioned it before, and I'll repeat it: your budget should be the top priority when purchasing a launch monitor. Prices vary significantly across the board, so it's essential to determine how much you can afford to spend.
Once you have a realistic budget, do some research. Compare each product's accuracy. As I've shown in my YouTube videos, there can be significant differences in accuracy among various models. This step is crucial in finding the best launch monitor for your needs.
Another key factor is the ease of use. Some launch monitors offer a wide range of features and functions but can be complicated to operate, especially for those who need to be tech-savvy. On the other hand, simpler models may have fewer data points while being much easier to use. It's essential to find a launch monitor that strikes a balance between features and usability.
Consider how you plan to use your launch monitor. Will it stay in your home hitting bay, or do you want to take it to the driving range? This will help you determine the importance of size and portability. If you intend to use it in different locations, look for a compact, lightweight model that is easy to transport.
If you spend much time on a simulator, ensure the launch monitor is compatible with your operating system. It's crucial that the two systems can communicate effectively without any issues. With these essential considerations, let's look at our top picks for 2024.
Best Golf Launch Monitor Under $700: Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor
The Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor combines dual cameras and Doppler radar to give you the lowdown on your shots.
You'll get 13 key metrics, including the heavy hitters, like ball speed, club speed, and launch angle. But here's where it gets interesting: the MLM2PRO also measures spin rate and spin axis when you use unique Callaway RPT balls.
Setting up the MLM2PRO is a breeze. Whether you're at the range or in your back yard, it's ready to roll in minutes. The built-in cameras snap alignment, so you can focus on your swing instead of fiddling with the gear.
Now, let's talk about the bells and whistles. The MLM2PRO isn't just a number cruncher - it's got some cool features to keep your practice sessions fresh. There's a "Combine" mode that puts you through your paces with different clubs and distances. It's like a mini-game for golfers, giving you insights on what to work on.
Get the best price on the MLM2PRO through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
The MLM2PRO also doubles as a golf simulator. You can tee off on over 30,000 virtual courses from your living room. It also has access to E6 Connect software to play famous tracks like Aviara and The Belfry.
The app is where the magic happens. It stores all your data in the cloud so that you can review your stats later. Plus, it produces video replays of your swings from multiple angles—a game-changer for working on your form.
You'll need a premium membership to unlock all the fancy features. It's free for the first year but $199 annually after that. Some might find that steep, but it's worth it for all the extras.
Accuracy-wise, the MLM2PRO holds its own against much pricier launch monitors. The MLM2PRO works indoors and outdoors, giving flexibility in your practice. Whether you're hitting into a garage net or out on the range, you'll get solid data to work with.
The bottom line? The Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor offers some serious tech at an affordable price.
Best Golf Launch Monitor for Most People: Garmin Approach R10 Portable Launch Monitor
The Garmin Approach R10 is perfect for golfers looking to improve without breaking the bank. This compact device offers pro-level stats at an amateur-friendly price point.
You can take the R10 anywhere, from the back yard to the driving range. It's about the size of a deck of cards, so it'll fit right in a golf bag. Pair it up behind your hitting area with your phone, and you're ready to roll.
The R10 tracks over a dozen key metrics, including clubhead speed, ball speed, and launch angle. It uses radar technology to capture this data, giving you a detailed look at every swing. You'll see your shots plotted on a dispersion chart, creating patterns and areas for improvement.
One of my favorite features is the video recording capability. The R10 automatically captures clips of your swing and overlays them with your personal stats. It's like having a virtual coach right there with you.
Get the best price on the Garmin Approach R10 through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
But the R10 isn't just about practice—it can turn any space into your golf simulator. With a subscription to the Garmin Golf app, you can play virtual rounds on more than 42,000 courses worldwide. Invite your buddies for some friendly competition or join weekly tournaments against golfers from around the globe.
The device boasts a solid 10-hour battery life, so you can practice all day without worrying about running out of juice. It's also compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
The Garmin Golf app is the heart of the R10 experience. It's user-friendly and packed with features, but some of the best stuff—like course play and tournaments—is locked behind a subscription paywall.
For golfers serious about improving their game, the R10 offers incredible value. It brings pro-level analytics to the masses, allowing you to dissect your swing in ways that were once reserved for tour players. Whether you're a data junkie or just looking for a fun way to practice, the Garmin Approach R10 has something to offer.
Best Golf Launch Monitor for a Simulator: SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor
The SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor combines dual Doppler radar with high-speed cameras to deliver pro-level accuracy at a fraction of the cost of tour-grade systems.
You'll get detailed ball and club metrics data, from ball speed and spin rates to club path and face angle. The improved shot optimizer dials in your swing by comparing your stats to optimal launch conditions. Based on your practice session, a new shot-scoring feature estimates what you'd shoot over 18 holes.
SkyTrak+ works great indoors or outdoors. The radar and camera combo provides reliable data whether you're hitting into a net in your garage or out on the driving range. Just make sure you have enough room to swing freely.
The system requirements are reasonable—you'll need a recent iPad, iPhone, or Windows PC. The device connects via WiFi and has a rechargeable battery that lasts about 5 hours.
Get the best price on the SkyTrak+ at PGA TOUR Superstore
Beyond essential range practice, SkyTrak+ integrates with popular golf sim software. You can play virtual courses, enter online tournaments, and more. Different subscription tiers unlock additional features and content.
The SkyTrak+ represents a significant upgrade over the original model. The dual technology approach and machine-learning algorithms increase the accuracy of a consumer-level launch monitor.
Whether you're a data junkie looking to optimize your swing or just want to play a few virtual rounds, the SkyTrak+ delivers tour-caliber performance at a price within reach for dedicated amateurs.
Best Launch Monitor Under $300: Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor
What sets the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) apart is its clever use of radar and your phone's camera. This combo delivers accuracy that rivals pricier launch monitors, all for under $300. You get video playback of each swing, complete with an excellent shot tracer effect. No more guessing about your swing path or ball flight.
The MLM isn't just for tech nerds. Its user-friendly app makes the data easy to understand and act on. You can track your progress over time, seeing how your drives are getting longer, or your irons are more consistent. The app even gives you personalized tips to tweak your game.
One of the MLM's best tricks is its flexibility. Use it outdoors at the range or indoors with a net. It's small enough to toss in your golf bag so that you can bring pro-level analysis to any practice session. For most golfers, it hits the sweet spot of features and affordability.
Get 40% off the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Best All-Around Monitor: FullSwing Kit Launch Monitor
The FullSwing Kit Launch Monitor (”Kit”) brings professional-grade golf analytics to your fingertips. This portable device uses Doppler radar technology to track your shots and provide detailed data on 16 metrics, from ball speed to spin rate.
Tiger Woods played a crucial role in the Kit's development. He challenged FullSwing to create a launch monitor that matched the reliability of their indoor simulators but could be used on the driving range. The result is a compact unit that fits your golf bag and sets it up in seconds.
The Kit's standout feature is its customizable OLED display. After each shot, you can choose which stats to show, tailoring the information to your practice goals. The built-in 4K camera records your swing, allowing for slow-motion viewing through the companion app.
Accuracy is the Kit's calling card. It tracks the entire ball flight, not just the initial launch, leading to more precise measurements. This level of detail comes at a price ($4,999) that makes it a premium option in the personal launch monitor market.
Get the best price on the Fullswing Kit at PGA TOUR Superstore
The FullSwing app serves as the Kit's control center. It lets you review past sessions, analyze trends, and share videos with coaches. A $99 annual subscription unlocks additional features like unlimited cloud storage for your swing videos.
Battery life is about 5 hours, enough for extended-range sessions. The Kit is also weather-resistant, though you'll want to keep it in its protective case when unused.
The FullSwing Kit offers robust tools for data-driven golfers to fine-tune their game. Its blend of accuracy, portability, and user experience makes it a compelling choice in the high-end launch monitor market. Whether it's worth the investment depends on how seriously you take your practice and your willingness to dive deep into the numbers behind your swing.
Best GPS and Launch Monitor Combo: Garmin Approach G80 GPS
The Garmin Approach G80 GPS is a game-changer. It is a handheld device that combines GPS functionality with a launch monitor, giving you the best of both worlds on the course and in the driving range.
Over 41,000 preloaded courses are available. The 3.5-inch color touchscreen displays detailed hole maps, hazards, and yardages to critical targets. You can even move pin locations for precise approach shots. The PlaysLike Distance feature adjusts yardages for uphill and downhill shots, helping you club up or down accordingly.
Get 40% off the Garmin Approach G80 through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
But the G80 shines as a portable launch monitor. Place it down near your ball, take a swing, and measure metrics like ball speed, clubhead speed, smash factor, and estimated carry distance. While less accurate than high-end launch monitors, it provides valuable data to analyze your swing and track improvements over time.
The device offers several practice modes to spice up your sessions. Target practice lets you aim for specific yardages and earn points for accuracy. You can even play virtual rounds on actual courses to simulate on-course situations. A tempo training mode helps you groove a consistent swing rhythm.
Battery life clocks in at an impressive 15 hours, so you won't have to worry about charging mid-round. The G80 syncs with the Garmin Golf app to save your stats and compete in leaderboards with other users.
At $500, it's pricier than basic GPS units. However, considering that it replaces a GPS and launch monitor, many golfers find it valuable. The convenience of having both tools in one compact device is hard to beat.
For the data-driven golfer who wants to improve their game, the Garmin Approach G80 GPS delivers a powerful one-two punch. You get the strategic advantages of GPS on the course and the swing insights of a launch monitor for practice—all in a single device that fits your pocket.
Best Launch Monitor Under $2,000: FlightScope Mevo+ Launch Monitor
At its core, the Mevo+ uses radar technology to track shots. As you swing, it captures details like ball speed, spin rate, and launch angle. It doesn't stop there—the Mevo+ dishes out more than 20 data points for each shot. You'll know your smash factor, apex height, and even how far your ball will roll after landing.
What sets the Mevo+ apart is versatility. Take it to the course, and it'll work fine under the open sky. Bring it home, and with some setup, you can turn your garage into a golf simulator. Its software lets you play virtual rounds on famous courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. No more dreaming about those bucket-list courses—play them from your basement.
The device itself is compact, about the size of a smartphone. Its built-in battery lasts around 3 hours for a solid practice session. Setting it up is straightforward—place it behind your hitting area, connect it to your phone or tablet, and you're ready to go.
For the data nerds, the Mevo+ doesn't disappoint. It'll show you your clubhead speed, carry distance, and angle of attack. If you're working on your short game, it's got you covered with chipping and putting data, too. All this info syncs to an app on your device, letting you track your progress over time.
One cool feature is the video capability. The Mevo+ can sync with your phone's camera, recording your swing and overlaying the data on the video. It's like having your golf channel, complete with stats. You can use it for skills challenges like competing against yourself or other golfers worldwide.
While it's not the cheapest launch monitor, the Mevo+ offers serious value. It bridges the gap between basic launch monitors and ultra-expensive pro-level systems. For golfers serious about improvement, it's an investment that can pay off in lower scores and more consistent play.
Best Premium Launch Monitor: Foresight QuadMax
The Foresight QuadMax is the pinnacle of portable launch monitor technology. Building on the success of the GCQuad, this device packs cutting-edge tech into a sleek, portable package.
You'll notice the QuadMax's touchscreen right away. It makes navigating menus and customizing your data display a breeze. The new MyTiles feature lets you prioritize the metrics that matter most to your game.
Four high-speed cameras under the hood capture every detail of your swing and ball flight. This quadrascopic system delivers unmatched accuracy for indoor and outdoor use. The QuadMax measures everything from ball speed and spins to club path and face angle.
The QuadMax also introduces some game-changing capabilities. You can now measure swing speed without hitting a ball—perfect for speed-training sessions. It also calculates advanced metrics like ball apex, descent angle and offline distance.
Portability also gets an upgrade. A new ergonomic handle makes the QuadMax easy to carry, while magnesium internals cut the weight by 15%. The battery also lasts longer, powering 7-9 hours of use.
For putting enthusiasts, the QuadMax offers best-in-class analysis. You'll gain insights into launch conditions, skid, and roll that can revolutionize your short game.
Connectivity is seamless with the QuadMax. Near-field communication (NFC) lets you pair your phone instantly. All your session data syncs to the cloud and is ready for later review.
The QuadMax comfortably fits in most indoor spaces. Its 10' x 10' x 9' room gives you plenty of room to swing, and its generous 18" x 14" hitting zone means less fiddling with ball placement.
While the QuadMax excels as a practice tool, it shines in golf simulation, too. The Foresight Sports FSX Play software paired with a GCQuad makes for a simulator that is as realistic as possible. It also integrates with top software like GoPro and E6 Connect for ultra-realistic virtual rounds.
The price tag puts the QuadMax squarely in pro-level territory. But it delivers unmatched data and versatility for severe golfers, instructors, and club fitters. You already see these used by PGA Tour players for good reason.
Editor’s Choice: Uneekor Eye Mini Launch Monitor
The Uneekor Eye Mini brings professional-grade launch monitor technology to a portable device. This compact unit gives golfers dual high-speed cameras that capture over 3,000 frames per second, allowing you to get accurate ball and club data without breaking the bank.
At its core, the Eye Mini uses similar tech to Uneekor's higher-end EYE XO model. Two infrared cameras track your shots with precision. The unit displays key metrics on its e-ink screen—a nice touch that's easy on the eyes and saves battery life.
Speaking of battery life, a full charge lasts 5-6 hours. That's plenty for a practice session or a few rounds of golf. The Eye Mini works indoors and outdoors, giving you flexibility in how and where to use it.
The setup is straightforward. Place the unit about 16 inches from your ball, align it using two golf balls as markers, and you're ready to go. The Eye Mini tracks a hitting zone of 12 inches wide by 8 inches long. While not the most significant area, it's sufficient for most golfers.
Data junkies will love the metrics. You get ball speed, launch angle, spin rates, carry distance, and more. You'll need to apply small stickers to your clubface for club data. This unlocks club speed, attack angle, and path measurements.
The Eye Mini comes with Uneekor's VIEW software for PCs and iPads. It's a solid practice tool with shot visualizations and data analysis. If you want more, Uneekor offers subscription tiers with additional features.
The "Pro" package opens up third-party software compatibility, allowing you to use popular sim programs like E6 Connect or GSPro. The "Champion" tier adds Uneekor's Refine+ software with 20 virtual golf courses.
Price-wise, the Eye Mini is in a sweet spot. At $4,500, it's a big step up from entry-level units but far more affordable than $10,000+ pro systems. Its accuracy rivals more expensive options, often matching a GCQuad within 5 yards for most clubs.
Best Golf Launch Monitor with Putting: GolfZon Wave Launch Monitor
The GolfZon Wave Launch Monitor brings a fresh approach to golf practice and simulation. This portable device combines radar technology for full swings with an infrared putting mat, giving you comprehensive data on every shot from tee to green.
You'll get readings on 34 parameters, covering everything from club head speed to ball spin. The Wave works indoors and outdoors, fitting easily into your golf bag for range sessions or home practice.
One of the Wave's standout features is its access to over 140 virtual golf courses. You can play famous layouts like Pebble Beach from your living room or backyard. The simulator software creates an immersive experience, letting you compete against friends or practice specific shots.
The Wave aims to balance performance and price. While it may not match the precision of top-end professional systems, it provides ample data for most golfers to improve their game. The putting analysis, in particular, sets it apart from many competitors.
Setup is straightforward: Place the radar unit behind you, lay down the cutting mat, and connect to your smartphone or tablet. The companion app displays your shot data and swings videos. PC software is also available for a more considerable simulation experience.
GolfZon offers different subscription tiers to unlock additional courses and features. This ongoing cost is typical for golf tech products but worth considering in your budget.
Most Accurate Launch Monitor: Bushnell Launch Pro Personal Launch Monitor
The Bushnell Launch Pro Personal Launch Monitor has made waves in the golf tech world since its debut in late 2021. This device gives amateur golfers and instructors professional-grade accuracy, offering precision previously reserved for Tour-level equipment.
At its core, the Launch Pro uses a trio of high-speed cameras to capture thousands of frames per second at impact. This photometric approach allows for unparalleled accuracy in measuring ball and club data. You'll get readings on carry distance, ball speed, spin rates, and launch angles. If you opt for the club data package, you'll also see metrics like club head speed, smash factor, and angle of attack.
The device features a built-in screen, allowing you to see your data without connecting to external software. This convenience factor sets it apart from competitors requiring constant app connectivity.
Bushnell offers different subscription tiers, each unlocking more features. The basic package gives you essential ball data, while higher tiers open up club data and simulation capabilities. The FSX Play software, included in the Gold tier, offers lifelike graphics and responsive gameplay. Price-wise, the Launch Pro sits in a sweet spot. It's more affordable than some pro-level monitors but pricier than entry-level options.
The Launch Pro shines in both indoor and outdoor settings. Its accuracy holds up over the range, and it's compact enough for easy transport. Compared to radar-based systems that need more room behind the hitting area, it's a space-saver for home use.
For golfers serious about improving their game or building a home simulator setup, the Bushnell Launch Pro offers professional-grade technology at a relatively accessible price point.
Best Launch Monitor Under $600: Voice Caddie SC4 Simulator and Launch Monitor
The Voice Caddie SC4 is a simulator and launch monitor, giving you the power to analyze your swing like a pro. Whether on the range or in your living room, the SC4 covers you.
The SC4 boasts a bright, easy-to-read display that shows key stats at a glance. No squinting or fumbling with your phone. Just glance down and see how far you crushed that drive.
Pair the SC4 with its companion app, and you unlock a new level of insight. The app turns your data into eye-catching visuals, helping you spot trends and areas for improvement.
For the tech-savvy golfer, the SC4 offers simulation capabilities. Hook it up to your computer, and suddenly, your garage becomes Augusta National—well, sort of. It's the next best thing to actually being on the course.
Get the best price on an SC4 through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
So, whether you're a weekend warrior or an aspiring pro, the Voice Caddie SC4 offers a window into your golf game like never before. It's not just about hitting balls—it's about understanding your swing and making real improvements. And who knows? With the SC4 in your corner, that club championship is within reach.
Most Accurate Launch Monitor Under $500: FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor
The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor uses 3D Doppler radar to track your golf shots and provide instant feedback. Whether practicing indoors or out on the range, Mevo gives you data on carry distance, ball speed, club speed, spin rate, and more.
Setting up Mevo is a breeze. Just place it 4-7 feet behind your ball and connect it to your phone via Bluetooth. The free Mevo app displays stats in real-time and even records a video of your swing. You can review your sessions later to track your progress over time.
One of Mevo's most remarkable features is its ability to clip and save videos of each shot automatically. No more fumbling with your phone between swings—Mevo does the work for you. The app overlays your data on the video to see how the numbers match your technique.
Accuracy is critical for any launch monitor and Mevo delivers. Its ball and club speed measurements are spot-on compared to much pricier units. Carry distance and spin rate are also quite reliable, mainly when you use the included metallic stickers on your balls.
Speaking of those stickers, they're Mevo's secret weapon for getting precise spin data. While not required, they do improve accuracy both indoors and out. At just $25 for 1000 stickers, it's worth using them if you want the best possible numbers.
Battery life is solid at 4 hours, plenty for a long practice session. Mevo charges up in about 2 hours via USB. It turns itself off after a few minutes of inactivity to save juice.
The Mevo app is intuitive and packed with features. You can customize which data points are displayed, set audio feedback, and even integrate with FocusBand for mental game training. Your sessions automatically sync to the myFlightScope cloud for easy access across devices.
For $500, Mevo offers incredible value. It brings pro-level launch monitor tech to the average golfer at a fraction of the price. Sure, it's less advanced than $20,000 units, but it provides more than enough data for most players to make real improvements.
Best Value Golf Launch Monitor: Voice Caddie SC300i Portable Launch Monitor
The Voice Caddie SC300i portable launch monitor offers pro-level data without breaking the bank.
Swing speed, ball speed, smash factor, and more will be displayed on a crisp LCD screen. The SC300i uses Doppler radar to track your shots, so you know you're getting reliable numbers.
What sets this gadget apart is its ease of use. Plop it down 5 feet behind your ball, pick your club with the handy remote, and start swinging. The voice output indicates distances, so you don't have to look at the screen between shots.
The SC300i plays nice with your smartphone, too. Pair it with the MySwingCaddie app, and you'll unlock even more features. You can record videos of your swings and see your stats overlaid—perfect for spotting areas to improve.
Get the SC300i now through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Battery life is a non-issue, as you'll get up to 20 hours on a single charge, enough for multiple range sessions. And at just over a pound, it won't weigh down your golf bag.
While it's less fancy than the five-figure launch monitors the pros use, the SC300i holds its own in accuracy. You'll get reliable data on carry distance, launch angle, and apex height. The spin rate measurements are a nice bonus, though they're only available through the app.
The SC300i shines brightest outdoors, but it'll work indoors, too, if you've got enough space. Remember, it needs about 5 feet behind the ball for accurate readings.
For under $500, this launch monitor delivers serious value. Whether dialing in your distances or working on swing tweaks, the Voice Caddie SC300i gives you the data you need to take your game to the next level.
Best Affordable Golf Launch Monitor: PRGR Black Pocket Launch Monitor
The PRGR Black Pocket Launch Monitor uses Doppler radar technology to give golfers critical insights into their game. It is about the size of a smartphone and fits easily in your pocket or golf bag.
When you're ready to practice, place the PRGR behind your ball and start swinging. It measures each shot's swing speed, ball speed, carry distance, total distance, and smash factor. The large LCD screen instantly displays results, letting you track your real-time progress.
One of the PRGR's standout features is its ability to measure swing speed without hitting a ball. This makes it ideal for speed training or working on mechanics. The device stores data for your last 500 swings, allowing you to review your session later.
Accuracy is impressive for the price point. While not quite matching $20,000 launch monitors, the PRGR holds its own against more expensive competitors. Ball speed and carry distance are the most reliable metrics. Clubhead speed can occasionally show outlier readings, which are easily identified and discarded.
While it lacks some of the advanced features of pricier units, the PRGR delivers where it counts. It provides accurate distance and speed readings in an easy-to-use package. For golfers wanting to dial in their yardages or work on swing speed, it's a game-changer.
Final Thoughts on the Best Launch Monitors for 2024
If you're serious about improving your golf game, launch monitors can streamline and simplify your quest for lower scores. Launch monitors provide honest, real-time feedback and insight, accelerating the learning process like never before.
The key is finding the right launch monitor for you. This can be a smooth process if you consider the factors we've discussed and do some research on your own. When you do, you'll find the perfect launch monitor and be on your way to playing better golf in no time.