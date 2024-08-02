Best Golf Rangefinders for 2024
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
There may not be another sport making rapid technological advances quite like golf. Everything from the clubs and balls to instruction and fitness are quickly evolving.
Another area of advancement: measuring distances accurately. Having precise distance measurements is essential for playing your best, and this is where rangefinders enter the conversation.
I still remember my first rangefinder, the Bushnell 1500, which looked like something out of Star Trek's "Starship Enterprise." This was back in the early 2000s, and like everything else, rangefinders have undergone significant changes since then.
With many options available today, choosing the right rangefinder can feel overwhelming. If you're in the market for a new rangefinder but need help deciding where to start, you're in luck. I've spent most of 2024 testing all the new rangefinders and considering all the factors golfers should consider when selecting the best one. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.
Jump To
- What You Should Look for in a Rangefinder
- Best Optics: Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder
- Best Rangefinder Under $200: Blue Tees S3+ Max Rangefinder
- Most Accurate Rangefinder: Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder
- Best Budget: Blue Tees Series 2 Pro+ Rangefinder
- Most Cutting Edge: CaddyTalk Cube Rangefinder
- Editor’s Choice: Garmin Approach Z30 Rangefinder
- Best Premium Rangefinder: Precision Pro Titan Elite Laser Rangefinder
- Most Advanced Rangefinder: Shot Scope Pro LX+ Laser Rangefinder
- Most Popular Rangefinder: Precision Pro NX10 Slope Rangefinder
- Best Rangefinder for the Price: Bushnell Tour V6 SHIFT Rangefinder
- Best Smart Rangefinder: Voice Caddie SL3 Hybrid GPS/Laser Rangefinder
- Best Display: Garmin Approach Z82 Rangefinder with GPS
- Best Golf GPS Watch: Garmin Approach S70 GPS Watch
- Final Thoughts on the Best Golf Rangefinders for 2024
What You Should Look for in a Rangefinder
Before purchasing a rangefinder, you must understand its most crucial function: accuracy. Some rangefinders are more accurate than others, so it's essential to do research. Read user reviews online, ask friends for their opinions and try the rangefinder yourself.
Price will also significantly affect choosing the right rangefinder unless you have an unlimited budget. Rangefinder prices can range from a few dollars to several hundred, so consider your budget before deciding. Another critical factor to consider is performance. Just like accuracy, some rangefinders perform more consistently than others—research other golfers' experiences with a specific rangefinder to see if there are any everyday performance issues.
It's smart to also consider the rangefinder's features. Affordable options are available if you're a casual golfer who only needs bare distances to your target. However, rangefinders have advanced features like "Plays Like" yardages, built-in GPS, stat tracking, and more. These rangefinders may be more expensive but offer additional features beyond the basic options.
As you review our list of the best rangefinders below, consider these factors to make an informed decision.
Best Optics: Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder
The Bushnell Pro X3+ rangefinder has arrived. Imagine this: You're out there on a gusty day, trying to gauge which club to pull. Once connected to the Bushnell Golf App, your Pro X3+ can tell you the wind speed and direction. No more guesswork, no more overshooting the green. You'll know precisely how the wind will impact your ball.
That's not all, though. This rangefinder is like having a math genius in your pocket. It crunches the temperature, altitude and slope to spit out exact compensated distances. Heck, you can even customize it for your home course's elevation.
Remember those awkward moments when you accidentally set your rangefinder to Slope mode during a tourney? Yeah, that's not happening with the Pro X3+. It's got a special locking switch to keep you out of trouble with the rules officials. And the dual-color display? It’s awesome. Pick a sharp black or bright red, whatever floats your boat.
Get the best price on the Bushnell Pro X3+ through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
As for the basics, the Pro X3+ crushes it. Zeroing in on pins over 600 yards away is a snap with PinSeeker and Visual Jolt. The view through the 7x lens is so crisp you'll feel like you can reach out and pluck the flag.
Bushnell didn't cut any corners on the build, either. This tank is armored in rubber with a fully waterproof metal housing. Rain or shine, it's coming with you. The sturdy magnet on the side lets you slap it right on the cart frame for easy access. Plus, it comes with a case and a long-life battery.
Now, I know what you're thinking. Premium performance comes at a premium price. And you're right - the Pro X3+ is costly. But trust me, it's worth every penny. When you're out there striping shots with dead-on distances, you'll be glad you invested in the best.
Best Rangefinder Under $200: Blue Tees S3+ Max Rangefinder
The Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ golf rangefinder packs a punch for its price point. This compact device offers features typically in pricier models, making it an attractive option for golfers looking to up their game without breaking the bank.
You'll appreciate the crisp 7x magnification that brings distant targets into clear view. The rangefinder locks onto flags up to 900 yards away, giving you precise yardage to plan your shots. When facing uphill or downhill lies, the slope function factors in elevation change to provide adjusted distances.
One standout feature is the magnetic mount. This clever addition lets you stick the rangefinder on your golf cart for easy access between shots. No more digging through your bag or pockets when you need a quick measurement.
Get 26% off the Blue Tees 3 Max+ through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
The Series 3 Max+ doesn't skimp on build quality, either. Its water-resistant body holds up to unexpected rain showers or dewy morning rounds. The ergonomic design fits comfortably in your hand, reducing shake for steadier readings.
Inside the viewfinder, you'll find a vibrant display that adapts to lighting conditions. It switches between black and red text to ensure you can always read your yardage clearly, whether in bright sunlight or overcast skies.
A simple switch turns off the slope function for tournament play to ensure compliance with regulations. This versatility makes the Series 3 Max suitable for casual rounds and competitive events.
Blue Tees backs this rangefinder with solid customer support and a two-year warranty, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. While it may not have every bell and whistle of the most expensive options, the Series 3 Max+ offers impressive performance and features at a mid-range price point.
Most Accurate Rangefinder: Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder
The Shot Scope PRO ZR is a sleek device with a DuraShield Hardshell design, which makes it tough enough to handle any course conditions. You'll love the metallic body and anti-slip rubber grip, which give it a premium feel in your hands.
But it's not just about looks. The PRO ZR delivers where it counts—performance. With a range of 1,500 yards and accuracy to within a yard, you'll never second-guess your club selection again. The enhanced Target-lock vibration and Rapid-fire detection rival the best in the business, getting you distances faster than ever before.
One of my favorite features is the Adaptive slope technology. Slide a switch and toggle between tournament-legal mode and slope-adjusted distances. This flexibility lets you practice with slope calculations and still use the PRO ZR in competitions.
Shop Shot Scope rangefiners with our partners at PGA Tour Superstore
With the PRO ZR, visibility is never an issue. The LCD and 6x magnification give a clear view of your target. Plus, you can switch between red and black optics to suit different lighting conditions on the course.
Golf carts and rangefinders have always had a love-hate relationship, but the PRO ZR solves that with its built-in powerful magnet. Snap it onto your cart, and it'll stay put until needed.
Shot Scope didn't stop at just making an excellent rangefinder. They've integrated it with their free mobile app, giving you access to GPS maps of courses worldwide. This combo of laser accuracy and GPS overview takes course management to a new level.
The Shot Scope PRO ZR stands out in a market flooded with options. It offers premium features at a competitive price, making it an attractive choice for golfers looking to upgrade their game.
Best Budget: Blue Tees Series 2 Pro+ Rangefinder
The Blue Tees Series 2 Pro+ is shaking up the golf rangefinder market with its impressive combination of advanced features and affordable pricing. This sleek device delivers pinpoint accuracy up to 800 yards and has a vibrant HD display that brings the course to life in your hands.
Forget about second-guessing your club selection—the Series 2 Pro+ features cutting-edge slope technology that accounts for elevation changes, giving you the proper playing distance every time. When you lock onto the flag, short vibrating pulses confirm you're dialed in with confidence.
Blue Tees has gone the extra mile to ensure the Pro+ can handle whatever Mother Nature throws your way. The water-resistant construction means a little rain or dew won't stop your round.
If you're ready to experience a rangefinder that blends premium quality, advanced technology, and unbeatable value, the Blue Tees Series 2 Pro+ is a strong choice.
Get 18% off the Blue Tees 2 Pro+ through out partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Most Cutting Edge: CaddyTalk Cube Rangefinder
This little powerhouse offers golfers a new way to measure distances on the course. Its standout feature is its patented Caddy Mode, which uses triangulation technology to measure distances between two points from a third location.
Here's how it works: hit the Mode button to switch into Caddy Mode, then aim the laser at your ball and fire. Next, point it at the target and shoot again. The rangefinder will show you the distance between those two points in a snap. I put Caddy Mode through its paces, testing it over and over, and found it to be spot-on accurate.
But the Cube doesn't stop there. It has built two innovative measurement modes: its M Slope mode utilizes advanced ballistics technology to calculate the stroke's launch angle and height. Its advanced E-Slope mode, which uses M Slope, also factors in environmental conditions like temperature, altitude, and humidity for hyper-accurate information.
The Cubes HD laser system with 6X magnification ranges targets from 5 to 1,100 yards with +/-1 yard accuracy. A pulsing vibration tells you when you've locked onto the flag up to 300 yards out. And you can easily swap between yards and meters.
The view through the Cube is fantastic, too, with a clear display that's readable in any light. You have red and green reticles and a side display to check your last measurement quickly.
Rounding out the package is premium build quality. The Cube is fully waterproof and dustproof, with an IP55 rating. The rechargeable battery lasts for about 10,000 readings, or 130+ rounds. At just 140g and roughly the size of a sleeve of balls, it's highly portable. Add it all up, and this is a product that stands out.
Editor’s Choice: Garmin Approach Z30 Rangefinder
With the Garmin Approach Z30, you have the power to measure distances of up to 400 yards accurately. This rangefinder features 6X magnification, providing a clear view of the pin and the surrounding landscape. When you lock onto your target, the device vibrates, confirming that you've got the proper distance.
The Garmin Approach Z30 rangefinder is built to withstand the elements. With an IPX7 water rating, it can handle rain, splashes, and even accidental submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The transparent OLED display ensures you can read the information, even in bright sunlight, making it an ideal tool for golfers in various weather conditions.
Shop Garmin products with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
It also factors the terrain, adjusting yardages based on elevation changes. Uphill shot? Downhill shot? No problem. The PlaysLike Distance feature factors in the slope, giving you a more accurate distance to work with. Pair the rangefinder with compatible Garmin products, and it even considers air density, which can affect how far your ball travels.
The Approach Z30 is all about convenience. It has a magnetic cart mount to keep it within reach. The device is tournament-ready, with an external indicator light that signals when it's in tournament mode. Did it misplace your rangefinder? The Find My Garmin feature, accessible through the Garmin Golf app, will help you locate it quickly.
Battery life won't be a concern either. The Approach Z30 runs on a single replaceable CR2 battery, offering up to one year of play.
The Approach Z30 seamlessly integrates with your other devices. The Range Relay feature allows the rangefinder to send distance data directly to paired Garmin devices or the Garmin Golf smartphone app. You can access real-time information effortlessly, streamlining your decision-making process on the course.
Best Premium Rangefinder: Precision Pro Titan Elite Laser Rangefinder
The Precision Pro Titan Elite Rangefinder combines the accuracy of a laser rangefinder with the convenience of GPS, giving you a powerful tool to improve your game.
Precision Pro built the Titan Elite to last. Its aluminum shell can take a beating on the course, while the IP67 rating means rain or dust won't slow it down. You can confidently use this rangefinder in any weather without worrying about damage.
The Titan Elite's adaptive slope technology sets it apart from basic rangefinders. It factors in elevation changes to adjust distances for uphill and downhill shots. This feature helps you confidently choose the right club, whether facing a steep approach or a downhill par 3. And don't worry about tournament play—the external slope switch lets you quickly toggle this function on and off to stay within the rules.
Precision Pro didn't stop at just making an excellent rangefinder. They've integrated the Titan Elite with their smartphone app to unlock even more features. You'll get front, center, and back distances for greens, helping you plan your approach shots. The app also includes a "Find My Rangefinder" feature, so you'll never leave it behind on the course again.
Shop Precision Pro products with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Regarding optics, the Titan Elite delivers crystal-clear views with 6x magnification. The target lock system gives you visual and tactile feedback when you've zeroed in on the flag, eliminating doubt about your yardage.
Its durability, accuracy, and intelligent features make it a standout choice for players looking to upgrade their distance-measuring game.
Most Advanced Rangefinder: Shot Scope Pro LX+ Laser Rangefinder
The Shot Scope PRO LX+ combines three essential tools in one sleek package: a laser rangefinder, GPS device and performance tracker that work seamlessly together.
At its core, the PRO LX+ is a high-quality laser rangefinder. It offers pinpoint accuracy up to 900 yards with 7x magnification. The adaptive slope technology adjusts distances based on elevation changes, giving you the edge on hilly courses. A vibration confirms when you've locked onto the flag, so you know your yardage is spot-on.
What sets this rangefinder apart is the detachable GPS unit. This compact screen attaches magnetically to the rangefinder body, displaying the front, middle, and back green distances at a glance. You also get yardage to hazards and layup points without having to laser them individually. The GPS comes preloaded with over 36,000 courses worldwide.
It also includes a complete performance tracking system to analyze your game. Small tags screw into the top of each club grip. You tap the club to the GPS unit before each shot as you play. This logs every swing, building a comprehensive picture of your performance.
After your round, the Shot Scope mobile app crunches the numbers, providing detailed stats on driving, approach shots, short games and putting. The system even calculates strokes gained data to pinpoint where you're losing shots. Over time, you build a clear picture of your strengths and weaknesses.
For golfers who love data and want to improve their game, the PRO LX+ is hard to beat. You get pro-level analysis tools at an accessible price point. The three-in-one design means less to carry and keeps everything working together smoothly.
Get the best price on the Shot Scope PRO LX+ with our parters at PGA TOUR Superstore
Most Popular Rangefinder: Precision Pro NX10 Slope Rangefinder
The Precision Pro NX10 Slope Rangefinder blends style and substance. What sets the NX10 apart is its customizable design. You can swap the side and front panels to match your mood or outfit. Want to rock a stars-and-stripes look for the 4th of July tournament? No problem. Feeling mellow yellow for a casual round with friends? Easy. With various colors and patterns, your rangefinder can be as bold or subtle as you like.
But the NX10 also packs some serious tech under the hood. The adaptive slope feature adjusts yardages for uphill and downhill shots, giving you the edge when the terrain gets tricky. A strong magnet keeps it firmly attached to your cart, so you won't have to dig through your bag whenever you need a measurement.
When you're ready to aim, the 6x magnification and HD optics give you a crystal-clear view of your target. The rangefinder vibrates when it locks onto the flag, so you know you have the proper distance. It can measure up to 999 yards away.
Buy the Precision Pro NX10 now through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Precision Pro didn't skimp on durability, either. The NX10 is water-resistant, so rain won't stop your game. It's built to withstand the bumps and jostles of life on the course.
The NX10 is priced competitively, in the sweet spot between budget options and high-end models. Precision Pro backs it up with a solid warranty and customer service, including free battery replacements for life.
Best Rangefinder for the Price: Bushnell Tour V6 SHIFT Rangefinder
The Bushnell Tour V6 SHIFT Rangefinder boasts enhanced electronics for unmatched accuracy. You'll get consistent, reliable yardages to flags up to 500 yards away. The 6x magnification helps you zero in on targets with clarity.
What makes the SHIFT model unique is its slope technology. This feature calculates how elevation changes affect shot distance, giving an accurate playing yardage. A simple switch lets you toggle the slope on and off, keeping the device tournament-legal when needed.
Bushnell didn't skimp on user-friendly touches. The PinSeeker with Visual JOLT technology vibrates and flashes a red ring when it locks onto the flag, leaving no doubt you've got the right target. An LCD shows yardage clearly, even in bright sunlight.
Built to handle the elements, the V6 SHIFT sports an IPX6 weather-resistant rating. The sturdy construction inspires confidence it'll last for many rounds.
Buy the Bushnell V6 SHIFT now through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
A standout feature is the BITE magnetic mount. This strong magnet lets you stick the rangefinder to your golf cart's metal frame. Refrain from fumbling in your bag or pockets between shots.
Ergonomics played a significant role in the design. The V6 SHIFT fits comfortably in your hand, with well-placed buttons for easy operation. At 8.5 ounces, it strikes a nice balance between feeling substantial without weighing you down.
Power comes from a single CR2 battery, typically lasting an entire season. The package includes a premium carry case and microfiber cleaning cloth to protect your investment.
For serious golfers, the Tour V6 SHIFT represents the culmination of Bushnell's rangefinder expertise. It delivers tour-level accuracy in a package accessible to amateurs. For players willing to invest in their game, it offers a blend of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design.
Best Smart Rangefinder: Voice Caddie SL3 Hybrid GPS/Laser Rangefinder
The SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Laser Rangefinder from Voice Caddie combines cutting-edge laser rangefinder capabilities with GPS functionality, giving you a powerful tool to improve your game.
At its core, the SL3 boasts a lightning-fast laser that measures distances in just 0.1 seconds. The 6X magnification lens helps you zero in on targets with precision. But what sets this rangefinder apart is its hybrid nature—it doesn't just rely on laser technology.
The SL3 integrates a full-color touchscreen GPS. This lets you view detailed course layouts, get front/middle/back green distances and see elevation changes on greens. The GPS also assists the laser function, helping filter out background objects for more accurate pin detection.
On the SL3, you'll find four main GPS views. The Course View gives you a bird' s-eye layout of each hole. Green View shows a heat map of the surface contours. Putt View lets you mark ball and pin positions for precise distances and elevation changes. Yardage View displays simple green numbers for the front, middle and back.
Get the best deal on the SL3 rangefinder through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Voice Caddie has mapped over 15,000 courses worldwide for use with the SL3. The device can automatically detect which hole you're on as you play. You can even set a custom driving distance to see an arc showing your typical landing zone on each hole.
The SL3's build quality matches its tech prowess. It features premium materials like polished metal and leather accents. Despite the added GPS functionality, it maintains a compact profile that works well for different hand sizes.
On the practical side, the SL3 offers both slope-adjusted and tournament-legal modes. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 45 hours in laser-only mode or 20 hours with GPS enabled. Voice Caddie provides regular software updates to keep the device current.
The SL3 has a premium price point, reflecting its position as a top-tier rangefinder. However, it delivers unmatched value for golfers who want the most comprehensive distance and course information available in a single device.
Best Display: Garmin Approach Z82 Rangefinder with GPS
The Garmin Approach Z82 rangefinder brings cutting-edge tech to the golf course. This device combines laser rangefinding with GPS mapping to give information about each hole.
When you look through the viewfinder, you see a digital overlay showing a 2D map of the hole along with distances to hazards, the green and the pin.
The Z82 uses LIDAR technology to provide highly accurate yardage within 10 inches of the flag. It vibrates when it locks onto the pin, so you know you have the right target.
Shop Garmin products with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Beyond just distances, it factors in slope and wind conditions to give you "plays like" yardages. An external light indicates when it's in tournament-legal mode with those extra features disabled.
With over 41,000 preloaded courses, the Z82 recognizes where you're playing and automatically loads up the correct hole information as you move around. The GPS functionality allows for some nifty features, like showing where your drive will likely land based on your typical distance.
The Z82 is at the high end of the rangefinder market in terms of features and price. For serious players and golf tech enthusiasts, it offers a unique blend of laser and GPS technology not found elsewhere.
Best Golf GPS Watch: Garmin Approach S70 GPS Watch
The Garmin Approach S70 GPS watch takes golf tech to new heights. This sleek device packs a punch with its vibrant 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, giving crystal-clear views of over 43,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide.
On the course, the S70 becomes your caddie. It calculates precise yardages, factors in elevation and weather, and even recommends clubs based on your playing style. The PlaysLike Distance feature accounts for uphill and downhill shots, so you'll never come up short again.
But this watch isn't just for golf. It tracks your health 24/7, monitoring sleep, stress levels, and fitness activities. You can stream music, make contactless payments and get smartphone notifications right on your wrist.
Battery life impresses, too. The S70 lasts up to 16 days in smartwatch mode or 20 hours using GPS on the course. Available in 42mm and 47mm sizes, it fits comfortably on any wrist.
Garmin didn't skimp on durability, either. The S70 sports a ceramic bezel and Corning Gorilla Glass 3, ready to handle the rigors of golf and everyday life.
While pricey, the S70 offers unmatched features for serious golfers who want a do-it-all smartwatch. It builds on Garmin's popular S62 model with significant upgrades like the AMOLED screen and enhanced course graphics. Ultimately, the Garmin Approach S70 sets a new standard for golf GPS watches.
Get the best price on the Garmin Approach S70 today at PGA TOUR Superstore
Final Thoughts on the Best Golf Rangefinders for 2024
In 2024, golfers will be spoiled for choice regarding rangefinders. The real challenge lies in finding the one that perfectly matches your game and budget.
With numerous options available at almost every price point, it's essential to prioritize your needs. Consider your budget and the features that most matter to you, then research thoroughly before purchasing.
When you find the ideal rangefinder, you'll have more fun on the course and improve your scores.