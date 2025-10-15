SI

The Best Swing in Golf? PGA Tour Players Reveal Their Choices

Sports Illustrated polled players on a number of topics including whose swing they admire the most. A few names came up time and again.

John Schwarb, Jeff Ritter

The always-smooth Adam Scott has a swing that is the envy of many fellow Tour pros.
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from favorite memorabilia to advice for college players to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.

Today's question:

Whose Golf Swing Do You Envy the Most on Tour?

“Scottie Scheffler has a pretty cool swing, it’s paid off for him.” — Tommy Fleetwood

“Anybody who is young and their body moves good, unlike me.” — Charley Hoffman

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot during the singles on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup.
Scottie Scheffler was a popular choice for most enviable swing on Tour. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

“Adam Scott’s swing is so elegant looking.” — Matt Kuchar

“Ludvig Åberg. Such a powerful driver.” — Jordan Spieth.

“If you look at the numbers it has to be Scottie Scheffler. The impressive thing is he does it all the time, others only do it every now and then.” — Aaron Baddeley

“Adam Scott, so smooth.” — Taylor Pendrith

“Justin Rose and Rory (McIlroy) are both classic.” — Zach Johnson

“If I could drive the ball like Ludvig Åberg it would be awesome.” — Brice Garnett

Ludvig Aberg plays his shot from the 12th tee during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black.
Ludvig Aberg got a couple of nods from fellow pros. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“I always thought Greg Norman had a classic and powerful swing.” — Davis Love III

“Adam Scott has got a smooth swing.” — Davis Riley

“Scottie is not bad.” — Akshay Bhatia

