The Best Swing in Golf? PGA Tour Players Reveal Their Choices
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from favorite memorabilia to advice for college players to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today's question:
Whose Golf Swing Do You Envy the Most on Tour?
“Scottie Scheffler has a pretty cool swing, it’s paid off for him.” — Tommy Fleetwood
“Anybody who is young and their body moves good, unlike me.” — Charley Hoffman
“Adam Scott’s swing is so elegant looking.” — Matt Kuchar
“Ludvig Åberg. Such a powerful driver.” — Jordan Spieth.
“If you look at the numbers it has to be Scottie Scheffler. The impressive thing is he does it all the time, others only do it every now and then.” — Aaron Baddeley
“Adam Scott, so smooth.” — Taylor Pendrith
“Justin Rose and Rory (McIlroy) are both classic.” — Zach Johnson
“If I could drive the ball like Ludvig Åberg it would be awesome.” — Brice Garnett
“I always thought Greg Norman had a classic and powerful swing.” — Davis Love III
“Adam Scott has got a smooth swing.” — Davis Riley
“Scottie is not bad.” — Akshay Bhatia