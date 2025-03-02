Once-Jailed Biker Gang Member Earns Spot in 2025 British Open With Win
It’s a comeback story for the ages.
A decade ago, Aussie Ryan Peake was a promising young player. He was also member of the Rebels biker gang in Australia. At age 21, he was convicted of assault and sentenced to five years in prison.
This July, he’ll play in the British Open.
Peake, 31, punched his ticket to Royal Portrush by winning the 104th New Zealand Open. He finished at 23 under, sinking an 8-foot par putt on his 72nd hole to prevent a four-way playoff.
“I’ve just changed my life,” Peake said. “This is what I do. I just want to be here and play golf.”
His criminal record delayed his clearance to enter New Zealand, but he eventually resolved his visa issues, paving the way to notch his first professional victory.
While Peake was in prison he was in contact with coach Ritchie Smith, who was willing to help him keep his golf dreams alive once Peake was released.
Before the final round, Peake, who trailed by four strokes entering Sunday, spoke to Smith, along with friend and PGA Tour member Min Woo Lee, who is also coached by Smith.
“(Lee and Smith) basically said that I’d already won, because I wasn't in this position four years ago,” Peake said.
But Peake got the literal victory with a final-round 66.
And in July, he has a chance to add the Claret Jug to his golf fairytale.
“I always knew I could do it but it was just a matter of when I was going to do it,” Peake said. “Along with my family and my team, everyone believed, and most of all, I believed as well.”