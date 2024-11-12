Billy Horschel Seems to Take Shot at LIV Golf With DP World Tour Claim
Billy Horschel has been one of the more outspoken PGA Tour players when it comes to knocking LIV Golf.
This week Horschel, 37, is preparing to play in the DPWT Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and in his press conference he took a shot at LIV.
“I think it’s honestly – and quality and talent-wise, I think it’s the second-best tour in the world, and you see it on a regular basis," Horschel said of the DP World Tour. "And the more I come over here the more, I’m impressed by the way these guys play on TV, I always have but when you see it in person you get a better perspective of the players.
“Obviously the PGA Tour is where I play mostly but I want to make sure that these guys understand how special this tour is, how special I think it is, and then what I think of them as golfers. I think they are really great players out here."
Given the star power on LIV, Horschel calling the the DP World Tour the "second-best tour in the world" is notable.
Data Golf lists Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia among its top 25 players in the world. The DP World Tour doesn't feature a full-time player in Data Golf's top 25, but it includes Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, who make regular appearances on the DP World Tour.
This isn't the first time Horschel has criticized LIV Golf. In 2022, Horschel called LIV players "hypocrites" during his press conference at the Scottish Open.
"I've been really frustrated by it because there's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling the truth, that are lying about some things, and I just can't stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it as I have been in the past. I don't fault anyone for going to play the LIV tour. I don't have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV tour. I have ill will toward comments that they've made, comments saying that [PGA Tour commissioner] Jay Monahan doesn't listen, the PGA Tour doesn't listen to us."
He also called out LIV players at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
“Even though Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have been stalwarts for the European Tour, I don't think those guys really should be here,” Horschel said. “I honestly don't think that the American guys who haven't supported the PGA Tour should be here. Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak [who withdrew from the event], you've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?"