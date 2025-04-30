Brandel Chamblee Criticizes Bryson DeChambeau’s NSFW Bunker Meltdown
Bryson DeChambeau was fuming.
Before last week’s LIV Golf Mexico City event at Club de Golf Chapultepec, the reigning U.S. Open champion was playing a practice round. Trying to escape a bunker, he showed the same frustration someone at a municipal course might have.
“Worst f—ing bunkers ever!” DeChambeau said in a video posted by @perisgolf. “The worst.”
When asked if it was “wet sand,” DeChambeau shut that reason down.
“No! No! Look, you have the f—ing thumb roller. What the hell,” DeChambeau said. “You can hurt somebody’s wrist. You can break somebody’s wrist. You can’t even get it out.”
Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel analyst who is a staunch critic of LIV Golf, blasted DeChambeau on X over his tirade.
Club de Golf Chapultepec hosted the PGA Tour’s WGC-Mexico Championship four times between 2017 and 2020. This was its first time hosting a LIV event.
DeChambeau placed T2, three strokes behind champion Joaquin Niemann.
And maybe the bunkers were in better shape once the tournament started.