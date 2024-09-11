Brandt Snedeker to Replace Keegan Bradley as Presidents Cup Assistant Captain
Brandt Snedeker has been named an assistant to U.S captain Jim Furyk for the Presidents Cup to be played Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal.
Snedeker effectively replaces Keegan Bradley, who was named to the team via one of Furyk’s at-large selections.
Bradley, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, had already named Snedeker one of his assistants for next year.
The nine-time PGA Tour winner played in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups as well as the 2013 Presidents Cup and will join Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner as assistants in Montreal.
“I was honored to get the call from Jim and thrilled to accept this role as one of his captain’s assistants for the Presidents Cup,” Snedeker said in a statement. “He’s someone I’ve looked up to throughout my career and I know will be a strong leader for the U.S. team at Royal Montreal. My goal is to add a trusted voice to our players throughout the week and do everything I can to help us pull out the win.”