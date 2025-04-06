Brian Harman Holds on at Valero Texas Open for First Win Since British Open
Last night in San Antonio, Duke suffered a horrific late-game collapse in its Final Four matchup against Houston at the Alamodome.
A day later, though, history didn’t repeat itself at TPC San Antonio’s Valero Texas Open, roughly 20 miles north of where Saturday night’s theatrics on the hardwood occurred.
Brian Harman built up a big lead and—unlike Duke—held on.
The 38-year-old claimed a three-stroke victory over Ryan Gerard for his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 British Open.
MORE: Final results, payouts from the Valero Texas Open
Entering the final round leading by three, Harman finished at 9 under par with a final-round 75 as 30 mph winds wreaked havoc on the event—a familiar occurrence at the Texas Open.
“Having a little bit of experience and knowing that score was kind of a relative thing today, it was more kind of a game of attrition,” said Harman, who is projected to jump from No. 49 to 22 in the world rankings. “The conditions just wouldn't allow for a super low score. I didn’t have my best stuff today, but good enough to make a few putts, and a couple birdies on the back nine helped a lot.”
Harman, however, isn’t a stranger to withstanding blustering conditions. Less than two years ago, he claimed his first major title at Royal Liverpool in typical British Open carnage.
The Georgia native had struggled to follow up that win with another. In 2024, he was runner-up at the Players Championship, but has only had one top 10 since. In nine starts this season entering the Valero, Harman had one top-20 finish (T17 at the Genesis Invitational).
Even though he was able to add a fourth PGA Tour title to his name in San Antonio, there were times when it appeared a Duke-esque loss was possible.
Harman carded two bogeys in the first few holes and then had a double bogey on the par-4 9th, dropping his lead to one. He then made consecutive bogeys for the first time all week on Nos. 15 and 16, leading his playing partner, Andrew Novak, by two with two to play.
He parred No. 17 and was aided by a Novak bogey. The closing par-5, however, isn’t a layup. Patrick Cantlay made triple on the hole in the final round. But the icing on the cake was when Novak, a 30-year-old looking for his maiden Tour win, pulled his tee shot 250 yards into the trees and was forced to kick out en route to a bogey that put him T3 with Maverick McNealy after 72 holes.
“It was a weird day,” Novak said after a final-round 69. “Obviously, playing very, very difficult just like yesterday. I thought I did some things well and then struggled just on some basic stuff all day long. I’ve been fighting my swing a lot like recently and had a few issues with it again today.”
Harman is already exempt for next week’s Masters; therefore, his win denied many players in the field, including Gerard and Novak, a chance to claim the final spot in the field at Augusta.
But Harman had the fortitude the Duke Blue Devils didn't. Now, he rides the momentum to Augusta, hoping to pair a green jacket with his claret jug.
“I’m 38, I’m not 25 anymore,” Harman said. “I know that I’m getting a little grayer, so you start looking at like, ‘man, how many more chances do I have at Augusta, how many more chances do I have at a U.S. Open,’ and all the things that you want to do. Just knowing I can come out here in tough conditions and play well as an older veteran on Tour makes me feel good about next week.”