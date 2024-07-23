The British Open May Soon Return to One of Its Most Iconic Venues
Unlike the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, which have locked in future venues that will be played by people yet to be born, the British Open has not gone so far into the future.
In fact, next year’s Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland and then the 2026 tournament at Royal Birkdale in England are the only two officially on the books. The 2027 tournament has yet to be named, and it will almost undoubtedly go to Scotland.
But where?
Speculation is already heating up that Muirfield will get the tournament for the first time since 2013 when Phil Mickelson shot a final-round 66 to capture the Claret Jug.
“Absolutely we’re going back to Muirfield,’’ said Martin Slumbers, the outgoing R&A CEO, at a media gathering last week at Royal Troon. “It’s a brilliant golf course. I’ll have a little conversation with Mr. Kinnings about maybe moving the Scottish Open from the Renaissance.’’
Slumbers was referring to DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings and the Scottish Open now played at a course that basically borders Muirfield. The sense that the two events could exist in consecutive weeks is up for debate.
But the contract to play at the East Lothian course is through 2026, and the DP World Tour could work it out to move the event to another Scottish venue if given enough notice.
Muirfield’s return to the rotation was delayed due to a negative vote to admit women members a decade ago, later changed. The course, generally considered one of the best on the rota, has since hosted the AIG Women’s Open.
It seems a slam dunk except for the fact that 2027 is five years on from the last Open at St Andrews, the venue that has hosted the championship the most often. It could be that St Andrews gets the tournament in 2027 and Muirfield in 2028. Or vice versa.
Or, St Andrews could be delayed until 2030—an unlikely eight-year wait—to get it back on a five-year cycle.
The R&A became more keenly aware of the financial ramifications of venues under Slumbers’ watch.
Places such as the Old Course at St Andrews, Royal Liverpool, Royal Birkdale, Royal Portrush and even Royal Troon are viewed as the biggest money-makers. Turnberry, Carnoustie and Royal Lytham not so much.
Lytham, which last hosted the Open in 2012 won by Ernie Els, has also been left behind but is said to be working on accommodations to bring in more people. Turnberry and Muirfield have drawn fewer people than other locations, and the R&A is keen to maximize revenue.
“I think big-time sport needs big-time crowds,’’ Slumbers said. “It surprised me when I came here in 2016, 170,000 people in a week around this golf course. It sort of felt empty. Grandstands weren’t full very often. The image wasn’t that great.
“Every year since then we’ve hit a record during my time, and I’m sure my successor will be looking to do exactly the same.’’
R&A officials projected 250,000 for the week at Royal Troon.
And then there’s another unique possibility. The Open, which dates to 1860, has never been played outside of the United Kingdom. (Next year’s visit to Northern Ireland will be only the third time.)
But Portmarnock in Ireland is under consideration, Slumbers said.
“What we’ve said about Portmarnock is the club has asked the Irish government for support in putting together a business case to stage our championships on the links, and we are fully supportive of the club doing that, and we are actively engaged in making those assessments,’’ Slumbers said. “But no decisions have been made because we don’t even know if it’s possible.’’