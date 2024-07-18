British Open Round 1 Fact or Fiction: Rory McIlroy Isn’t Over the U.S. Open
Welcome to the British Open edition of SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction. We’ll be here after every day’s play with a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Rory McIlroy’s opening 78 shows he isn’t over the U.S. Open collapse yet.
Bob Harig: FICTION. That was simply some bad planning and shocking lack of awareness for a guy who should know better. McIlroy, more than anyone, should understand that conditions at an Open change in an instance. He genuinely seemed shocked the wind came from a different direction—even though it was in the forecast! It seemed to catch him off guard and he didn’t adjust.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Yes, the weather was tough and he wasn’t the only high-wattage player to wash out early. But honestly, was it fair to expect him to be fully recovered less than a month after that U.S. Open? I think he’ll ultimately be fine, but his first major back in the saddle was always going to be a tough one.
John Schwarb: FACT. Not saying you can draw a straight line from the 72nd-hole missed putt at Pinehurst to the first tee today, but there is another layer of scar tissue is there that will not show up in Scottish Opens. And it comes out a lot quicker now in majors.
Tiger Woods’s opening-round 79 included another awful performance on the greens (146th in the field in strokes-gained putting), which has been a theme this year. Only playing more often can fix that.
Bob Harig: FACT. But it’s more than just the putting. It’s the nuance of the short game and the sharpness required to be precise. Tiger played four rounds since the Masters coming to a place that is difficult under the best of circumstances. We’re saying this often, but Tiger needs to play more.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. To borrow one of Woods’s favorite phrases, he indeed needs more reps. He looked like a rusty and/or injured golfer for the entirety of his 2024 season.
John Schwarb: FACT. It’s such a cruel game. He really is hitting it well off the tee but the short-game magic only shows up for a hole or two nowadays. And even more reps are no guarantee that he’ll play better on exacting major setups.
There are five Englishmen and an Irishman among nine Europeans (out of 17 players in all) under par after Round 1. If the weather stays iffy, the Claret Jug won’t make it back to the U.S. this year.
Bob Harig: FICTION. It’s too early to say. Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are very much in the mix. So is Scottie Scheffler, who if he can get hot will still have a lot to say.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. There’s a lot to shake out over the next 54 holes, and the international contingent has started strong. But with past major champs Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler in great shape, I wouldn’t concede this Open just yet.
John Schwarb: FACT. I’m on record saying the U.S. major streak ends at six this week so there’s no going back now, but I really do think the current batch of Europeans generally are better over 72 holes in a weather slog.
Bryson DeChambeau’s analytical approach to golf will prevent him from ever winning a British Open.
Bob Harig: FICTION. If anything, that should help him. Bryson studies every nuance of the game and figuring out how to hit the ball low and keep it out of the wind and the various run-up shots necessary in links golf you’d think would be something he relishes. He seemed surprised by the conditions Thursday, which is hard to believe. And he noted an equipment issue with his golf ball, which again seems crazy. Bryson more than anyone seemingly thinks all this through and for some reason let the elements get the best of him.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I don’t think it’s his analytical approach as much as it’s just how he has set up his gear and entire golf game to conquer brawny U.S. courses. The British is going to be a tough one for him, but I think one of these years he could connect.
John Schwarb: FACT. This isn’t a knock on Bryson, he knows how hard majors are to win. But there are a lot of factors that go into mastering links golf and plenty of players who are very good at it right now. I think he would need a calm week weather-wise, which again is no knock on him.