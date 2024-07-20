SI

British Open Round 3 Fact or Fiction: The U.S. Major Win Streak Will Continue

The SI Golf staff debates whether the Claret Jug will come back across the pond and if the PGA Tour needs more links golf in its life. 

John Schwarb, Bob Harig, Jeff Ritter

Scottie Scheffler is one of several Americans in the hunt Sunday at Royal Troon.
Scottie Scheffler is one of several Americans in the hunt Sunday at Royal Troon. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the British Open edition of SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction. We’ll be here after every day’s play with a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.

Do you agree or disagree?

Americans are on a six-major win streak, a run of success not seen in 41 years. Make it seven after Sunday’s final round at the British Open. 

Bob Harig: FACT. The chances are exceedingly good now, with Billy Horschel, Sam Burns and Russell Henley all in great position, the latter two after the gift of poor weather allowed them to move up. But lurking right there are major winners Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. And even Justin Thomas, four shots back, has a chance.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. It’s pretty wide open, but there are five Americans in the current top 8, including World Nos. 1 and 3. Anything can happen, but at this point I like the chances of an American getting it done.

John Schwarb: FACT. Billy Ho, Xander, Scottie, JT. One of those four gets it done and completes the 2024 U.S. major sweep. 

Justin Thomas has been on a roller coaster this week with rounds of 68-78-67. But at even par for the tournament and four back, he’s not out of it.

Bob Harig: FACT. There’s no doubt Thomas rues two back-nine bogeys on Saturday as he played in far easier conditions than the leaders. But he still shot 67 and is only four back. And he goes out five groups before the lead gorup and can possibly post a score.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. He may need something like a 64 but when he’s on, Thomas is as good as any player out there. His biggest obstacle is that even if he shoots that 64, he’s got two of the top three players in the world in front of him, either of whom could easily shoot a 65 or 66 and win it.

John Schwarb: FACT. The Sunday afternoon forecast may allow for a shootout and we see JT going low often, he just hasn’t put four rounds together in a long time. And now he can win this with, well, three good rounds.  

The PGA Tour should play in the U.K. for more than just two weeks every year in order to give fans treats like this week, with the highs and lows of linksland golf and weather.

Bob Harig: FACT. Even though it’s highly unlikely. The co-sanctioned Scottish Open is a great idea and why not a signature event that follows the Open on a links in Ireland that might double as the Irish Open? Some creativity is in order.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. The British is the perfect cap to a U.K. swing, but I could do one more event overseas ahead of the Scottish. Don’t Scots buy tractors? Let’s just shift the John Deere to North Berwick.

John Schwarb: FICTION. That’s been a popular take on social media this week but the U.S.-based PGA Tour isn’t going to trade out a current event for another one in the U.K. But a possible world super-league with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf should absolutely come this way, and stay a while. 

