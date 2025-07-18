British Open Announcers Couldn't Help But Laugh at Someone Breaking Wind After Scottie Scheffler Shot
Even during one of the most important weekends in all of golf, there's always time for a chuckle.
That moment arrived Thursday while Scottie Scheffler played his second shot on the 17th hole at the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush. Scheffler, sitting to the right of the fairway and 111 yards out, hit a beautiful iron shot that landed three feet from the pin.
While the ball traveled through the air on the way to the green, the Peacock broadcast mics picked up the sound of a fart coming from someone around Scheffler. Play-by-play commentator Andrew Cotter couldn't help but laugh.
"What are you laughing about, Andrew?" the co-commentator asked Cotter.
"There's so much to say about that shot," Cotter said. "... That's extraordinary. Let's stick to the golf."
But then, when the Peacock broadcast showed a replay of the shot and the, uh, toot was heard again, Cotter went for it.
"Just a little bit of wind from behind helped it ease down the green," Cotter said with a laugh.
Scheffler ended up posting a birdie on that 17th hole and finished his opening round with a 3-under 68. He is set to tee off in the second round at 10:10 a.m. ET on Friday.