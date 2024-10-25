Renowned British Open Venue Has No Plans to Host LIV Event
In an interview with Mirror Sport, Trump Turnberry general manager Nic Oldham said that the course is not interested in hosting a LIV Golf event and still has its eyes on hosting the Open Championship in the near future.
"We are always looking to get the Open and we will do anything the R&A want us to do," Oldham said.
When asked about a potential LIV event at Turnberry, Oldham shut it down immediately.
“No. Not on the Ailsa course. We wouldn’t want to ever put ourselves in a position not to get the Open back by having another event on there. It would only be an R&A credited event—boys, girls, amateur, Walker Cup, Curtis Cup—anything by the R&A."
Despite Turnberry's allegiance to the organization, the R&A has not shown any inclination to reciprocate the loyalty to the golf course. Back in 2021, R&A chief Martin Slumbers said there were no plans to use Turnberry in the future due to its connection to former U.S. President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump.
"We have no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future. We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players, and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."
Aside from the Trump association, many players, both former and current, have expressed their admiration for Turnberry and desire for it to return to the Open rota on either the men or women's side.
At her press conference ahead of this year's AIG Women's Open, Charley Hull called Turnberry "one of the best courses in the world."
“A hundred percent,” she said when asked if the course should host an Open “I think it’s a shame, it’s a really top track."
Turnberry hosted the AIG Open in both 2002 and 2015 but has not been back for an event since.
“Honestly, it’s one of the best golf courses in the world. It would be a shame not to be on there," Hull said.
Turnberry last hosted the Open in 2009 when Stewart Cink beat Tom Watson in a memorable playoff.
Golf agent Chubby Chandler, who used to represent the likes of Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke. has told me one more than one occasion that Trump Turnberry is in his opinion the best course on the Open rota.
“Terrible,” said Chandler of Turnberry no longer hosting the Open. “Such a wonderful golf course. What [Trump}] as done to that golf course is unbelievable.”
Although Slumbers seems steadfast in his decision, Oldham isn't giving up hope.
"If they said they were in a position to award us the Open again then we sit down with them, as what would normally happen, and look at what needs to be changed for the modern game of golf," Oldham added.
Addressing Slumbers' stance on Turnberry related to Trump, Oldham addressed the association directly: “I think golf has moved on since then, I think the R&A have moved on. Martin (Slumbers) said the challenge the R&A now have is prize fund, money. They want to invest in developing golf worldwide, including the UK."
“With LIV coming into golf I think the dynamics might have changed a bit. If we go back to being about golf, and what the CEO, Martin said, it’s about the players. The players want to play the Ailsa. After the Old Course, it’s the highest-rated Championship venue, it’s in the best condition, it’s got the best hotel facilities, it’s got the most land—that’s all ours—around it to create the environment. We are set to host an Open."
“There are no barriers about the Open returning to Turnberry apart from the perception of brand name or ownership."