Brooks Koepka's Disastrous Quadruple Bogey on 18 Leads to Missed Cut at The Masters
We're just about into the weekend at the 2025 Masters, meaning that Friday afternoon's second nine from Augusta National is set to be make-or-break for those hovering around the +1/+2 projected cut line.
One player who won't be playing on Saturday? Brooks Koepka. After sitting pretty at even par heading into his final two holes, the five-time major champion and two-time Masters runner-up bogeyed 17 before putting up a disastrous, week-ending 8 on the par-4 18th. The quadruple bogey put him at +3 for the day and +5 for the tournament.
After his tee shot went out of bounds, Koepka found the fairway after dropping a shot—leaving his approach as his fourth stroke. Still not able to find the green, the 34-year-old chipped on in five before three-putting, resulting in a snowman to end the day.
Here's a few looks at a diagram of his final hole, courtesy of the Masters app:
Not a good finish for Brooksy.
Historically on his game when it matters, Koepka has now finished outside of the top 20 in six of his last seven major championship appearances since winning the PGA Championship in 2023. This is his first missed cut at a Major since 2022.