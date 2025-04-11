SI

Brooks Koepka's Disastrous Quadruple Bogey on 18 Leads to Missed Cut at The Masters

The five-time major champion won't be playing the weekend at Augusta.

Mike Kadlick

Koepka likely wants this hole back.
Koepka likely wants this hole back. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

We're just about into the weekend at the 2025 Masters, meaning that Friday afternoon's second nine from Augusta National is set to be make-or-break for those hovering around the +1/+2 projected cut line.

One player who won't be playing on Saturday? Brooks Koepka. After sitting pretty at even par heading into his final two holes, the five-time major champion and two-time Masters runner-up bogeyed 17 before putting up a disastrous, week-ending 8 on the par-4 18th. The quadruple bogey put him at +3 for the day and +5 for the tournament.

After his tee shot went out of bounds, Koepka found the fairway after dropping a shot—leaving his approach as his fourth stroke. Still not able to find the green, the 34-year-old chipped on in five before three-putting, resulting in a snowman to end the day.

Here's a few looks at a diagram of his final hole, courtesy of the Masters app:

Not a good finish for Brooksy.

Historically on his game when it matters, Koepka has now finished outside of the top 20 in six of his last seven major championship appearances since winning the PGA Championship in 2023. This is his first missed cut at a Major since 2022.

More Masters Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/Golf