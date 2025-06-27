SI

Brooks Koepka Smashes Tee Marker Before Withdrawing from LIV Dallas

The five-time major champion hit a wayward drive on the ninth hole at Maridoe Golf Club and destroyed a tee marker with his club afterward in frustration. 

Max Schreiber

Brooks Koepka smashed a tee marker before withdrawing from LIV Dallas.
Brooks Koepka smashed a tee marker before withdrawing from LIV Dallas. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brooks Koepka lived up to his team’s name Friday at LIV Golf Dallas. 

The Smash GC member hit a wayward drive on the ninth hole at Maridoe Golf Club and destroyed a tee marker with his club afterward in frustration. 

At the time, he was 6 over par. Then, the five-time major champion carded bogeys on Nos. 10 and 13 before calling it quits. 

The Smash GC X account said he withdrew because of an illness and, due to LIV’s team component, was subbed by reserve Luis Carrera. Koepka, though, can still tee it up in the final two rounds, but his results would only count toward the team leaderboard. 

Koepka has two top 10s this season, but missed the cut in the year’s first two major championships before a T12 at the U.S. Open. 

At Oakmont, Koepka admitted his lackluster play has left him hot-tempered over the past few months. 

“From the first weekend in April until about (June), you didn’t want to be around me,” Koepka said earlier this month. “It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven’t been happy. It’s been very irritating.”

It seems he carried that bitterness to Dallas.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf