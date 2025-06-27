Brooks Koepka Smashes Tee Marker Before Withdrawing from LIV Dallas
Brooks Koepka lived up to his team’s name Friday at LIV Golf Dallas.
The Smash GC member hit a wayward drive on the ninth hole at Maridoe Golf Club and destroyed a tee marker with his club afterward in frustration.
At the time, he was 6 over par. Then, the five-time major champion carded bogeys on Nos. 10 and 13 before calling it quits.
The Smash GC X account said he withdrew because of an illness and, due to LIV’s team component, was subbed by reserve Luis Carrera. Koepka, though, can still tee it up in the final two rounds, but his results would only count toward the team leaderboard.
Koepka has two top 10s this season, but missed the cut in the year’s first two major championships before a T12 at the U.S. Open.
At Oakmont, Koepka admitted his lackluster play has left him hot-tempered over the past few months.
“From the first weekend in April until about (June), you didn’t want to be around me,” Koepka said earlier this month. “It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven’t been happy. It’s been very irritating.”
It seems he carried that bitterness to Dallas.