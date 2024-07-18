Bryson DeChambeau Used Word That Isn’t a Word to Describe Bad British Open Start
Bryson DeChambeau entered the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon as one of the favorites to win the Claret Jug after winning the U.S. Open in dramatic fashion last month. But after shooting a rough 5-over 76 in Thursday's first round he will need to have a good round on Friday if he wants to make the cut and then try to contend over the weekend.
DeChambeau bogeyed the opening hole and finished the front nine with a 6-over 42. An eagle on the par-5 16th hole allowed him to play the back nine at 1-under, or things could have been even worse for him.
DeChambeau spoke with the media after his round and used a word that isn't a word to describe what went wrong for him.
"Incalculatable," he said while talking about his struggles to match his math with the conditions. “I’m going to go figure it out."
He then went on to talk about how his ball speed was down with his driver and three wood and that he needs to figure out his issues with his equipment in order to get better for Friday.
Justin Thomas currently owns the lead after firing a 3-under 68.