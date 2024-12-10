Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka Envision ‘Ryder Cup-Style’ LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour Event
While speaking at a press conference ahead of next week's The Crypto.com Showdown, LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka hinted that next year's version of the "Showdown” may be a fully expanded LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour Ryder Cup-style match.
“I think the showdown is a great, a showcase for bringing the two tours a bit together and I think we're going to do next year,” said Koepka, who will team with DeChambeau against PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at Shadow Creek.
“All of us can align and bring something bigger and better so we can have a couple more times where they can or just at least one more time where we can see most of the best players from both sides competing, more against each other.”
Koepka then expanded, saying it would be a “LIV vs. PGA Tour Ryder Cup-style thing.”
“This is, this is growing into a, a big thing and I think that's what, that's what would draw the fans,” added the five-time major champion.
When asked if it would be a competition where both sides are battling it out rather than a “friendly exhibition,” Koepka insisted the LIV side would be eager to prove it has the best players in the world.
“I can promise you on the other side, they're not sitting there wanting to lose,” Koepka said.
“Rory doesn’t, Scottie doesn’t want to lose to us and there’s no chance (we want to lose), we’re too competitive on our side.
“We don’t want to lose. This isn’t anything other than just us being competitive and wanting to beat those guys and, and show them who, who the best players in golf are.”
"I truly think you’ve got the biggest figure in golf in Bryson and then one of the (golfers with the) most majors. We’ve got a lot going on our side. We want to beat them, we want to showcase the world we’re the top two dogs.”