Bryson DeChambeau Calls U.S. Open Course 'Brutal'
Bryson DeChambeau already has a few words to describe what golfers will be facing during this week's U.S. Open.
The tournament's defending champion has played through the course at Oakmont Country Club a few times and told ESPN's Matt Barrie that it's "a beast." He added, "It's brutal."
DeChambeau explained that the course is incredibly long which leaves some incredibly difficult shots, especially if the wind gets up.
His full segment with Barrie on SportsCenter is below.
The 31-year-old won his second U.S. Open in 2024, winning at Pinehurst by one stroke over Rory McIlroy. That followed his 2020 victory at Winged Foot where he dominated, taking home the victory by six strokes over Matthew Wolff.
The 2025 U.S. Open field features 11 former winners, so the competition should be fierce. Oakmont last hosted the event in 2016, when Dustin Johnson won at -4. DeChambeau seems to think it'll be difficult to score that low this time around.