Bryson DeChambeau Could Make Historic Start in India, per Report
Early next year, Bryson DeChambeau will do something he's never done.
According to the Hindustan Times, the 31-year-old plans to play a new tournament in New Delhi, India, which would make DeChambeau the first reigning major champion to play in a professional golf event in India.
The tournament would be part of the International Series, a series of 10 events co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and LIV Golf, from Jan. 30–Feb. 2 at DLF Golf & Country Club’s Gurugram course.
DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in June for his second major title, told the outlet he's excited to join his LIV Crushers teammate Anirban Lahiri, a native of India.
“I am aware that [Lahiri] is going to be involved, and we have had a few talks about it,” DeChambeau said. “It will be a very important week for him. I will support him fully, and if everything works out, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to play in India. I have never been there, but it’s a country that has fascinated me. I have always loved being a global player and I greatly enjoy playing in as many countries as possible.”
The Crushers's other two members, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III, are also expected to compete in the tournament.
“We are almost there,” Lahiri said. “There are just a few minor things on which we have to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. But yes, I think it will be massive for Indian golf fans if Bryson is there.”
The International Series, created in 2022, is an opportunity for LIV players to earn Official World Golf Ranking points, as LIV events are not accredited by the OWGR. Also, the champion of the International Series Order of Merit earns a spot in the Saudi-backed circuit.
The 2025 LIV season will start at LIV Golf Riyadh a week after the New Delhi event.