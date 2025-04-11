Bryson DeChambeau Makes Electrifying Bunker Birdie Friday at Masters
Bryson DeChambeau is getting in the mix at Augusta National for the second consecutive year.
And in typical DeChambeau fashion, he’s climbing the leaderboard in a way that electrified the patrons at Augusta National.
As the two-time U.S. Open champion strode to the 4th hole, he sat at 4 under and three shots back of the lead held by Justin Rose. After a relatively poor tee shot, DeChambeau found himself in the greenside bunker at the treacherous 240-yard 4th.
DeChambeau then hit a perfect bunker shot and the ball found the bottom of the cup.
The birdie for DeChambeau vaulted him up to a share of second alongside Ludvig Aberg, three shots behind Justin Rose.
It appears that DeChambeau will once again be a part of the story at the Masters over the weekend.