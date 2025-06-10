Bryson DeChambeau Says He Expects to Get New LIV Golf Contract
OAKMONT, Pa. — Bryson DeChambeau revealed Tuesday that his contract with the LIV Golf League expires at the end of 2026 and that he expects to get a new one, with negotiations to begin later this year.
There remains considerable speculation as to what will occur when LIV player contracts—which are confidential—run out and if players might eventually return to the PGA Tour. Or, if they elect to stay with LIV Golf, will they again re-sign for multi-million-dollar guaranteed contracts.
DeChambeau, the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open champion, reportedly signed a deal in excess of $100 million with LIV Golf in June 2022.
“Next year is when it ends,” DeChambeau said at Oakmont Country Club, where he begins defense of his U.S. Open title on Thursday. “We’re looking to negotiate end of this year, and I’m very excited. They see the value in me. I see the value in what they can provide, and I believe we’ll come to some sort of resolution on that. Super excited for the future.”
The future remains somewhat unclear as the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund—which backs LIV Golf—continue to negotiate the “framework agreement” first achieved two years ago but without resolution.
Talks have seemingly quieted recently after optimism earlier this year that a deal would get done.
Meanwhile, LIV Golf has hired a new CEO, Scott O’Neil, to replace Greg Norman. Last week, O’Neil announced the hiring of LIV Golf’s first president of operations, Chris Heck, and has announced several tournament deals into the future.
“I think that LIV is not going anywhere,” DeChambeau said. “[Yasir Al Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF] has been steadfast in his belief on team golf, and whether everybody believes in it or not, I think it's a viable option. I think it's a viable commercial option. Our team has been EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) the past two years, so we’re starting to grow and move in the right direction, just like TGL.
“TGL has done a great job. They’ve got some teams that are making some money, and I believe there is a sustainable model out there. How it all works with the game of golf, who knows, but I know my worth. I know what LIV brings to the table. And I’m excited for the future of what golf is going to be.”