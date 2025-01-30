Bryson DeChambeau Delivers Incredible Shot at International Series India
This week, LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau is teeing it up at DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon, India, for an International Series event on the Asian Tour.
In addition to DeChambeau, his Crushers teammates Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri as well as LIV’s Joaquin Niemann are playing in the event.
During the first round of the tournament, DeChambeau pulled off a spectacular shot.
On the par-5 8th hole, DeChambeau was in a fairway bunker more than 220 yards away from the green. The reigning U.S. Open champion decided to take a risky shot over water and landed it just short of the green. He then chipped in from 30 yards to make a sensational eagle.
DeChambeau got through 16 holes of his round before play was suspended due to darkness, but currently sits at 2 under, tied for fourth and only two shots back of the lead.
After play ended, Bryson continued to practice in the dark, as shared by the X account Flushing It.
DeChambeau will try to build on his strong start when play resumes in the morning.