Bryson DeChambeau Delivers Incredible Shot at International Series India

Play has been called at DLF and the driving range is about to become a concert area, but one man is out there still working on his game under the lights, Bryson DeChambeau.



Heโ€™ll return tomorrow morning at 7:35 (visibility depending) with a 16 foot putt for par on 17, beforeโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/n4zrj5GLyi